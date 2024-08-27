The Voice Coach is a family man first and foremost, so he had to give a nod to his youngest children Esti and Wren.

John Legend Got a Tattoo for His Babies — and a 2nd for Chrissy Teigen — All at Once

John Legend just got some fresh ink!

How to Watch Watch the Season 26 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In an August 26 Instagram post, the longtime Coach of The Voice shared a few photos showing off his new tattoo — which he describes as "heart-monitor-like" — on his right arm, which is fittingly a near-mirror image of the ink on his left arm. The Grammy-winner already had a tattoo with the names of his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and his first two children, Luna, 8, and Miles, 6, so it was apropos to get another matching tattoo from the same artist (LA-based WINTERSTONE) containing the names of his wife and his youngest two kids: 1-year-old Esti and Wren, who are 5 months apart.

"I don't have much ink on my body. My first tattoo was 'chrissylunamiles' in a subtle heart-monitor-like cursive on my right arm to honor my growing family. So I asked @winterstone to come back and mirror it with the new babies. Presenting 'chrissyestiwren' for the left arm. If you zoom/squint/get reading glasses you can see it 😂," Legend captioned the pictures.

The 45-year-old ensured that his tattoos reminded him of what matters most: his adorable family. While Legend is consistently busy with his music, touring, and Coaching on The Voice, it's clear that his family takes priority in his life. Teigen and his four kids, Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren, mean the world to him — and he now has the ink to prove it.

Oh, and for those keeping track, yes, Legend's wife is represented in both of his tattoos — a fact that she couldn't help but point out!

"Wait TWO CHRISSYS!!!!!! 😭😭😭,” Teigen commented.

The Voice returns for Season 26, but John Legend fans will have to wait

Nathan Chester and John Legend perform on stage during The Voice Finale Part 2 Episode 2517B. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Fans of the 2024 Emmy award-nominated competition show won't have to wait much longer for the new season — Season 26 of The Voice premieres on September 23, 2024, on NBC! Defending champion Reba McEntire will attempt to win back-to-back Seasons — but returning Coach Gwen Stefani and newcomers Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg will do their best to ensure that doesn't happen.

Although Legend won't participate in Season 26, fans of the artist won't have to wait much longer to see him attempt to win his second-ever Voice title — he makes his triumphant return in Season 27 in early 2025!

After coming up short in Season 25, Legend will have plenty of time to reevaluate his strategy to ensure victory in Season 27.