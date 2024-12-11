Halle Bailey, Smokey Robinson, & Jennifer Hudson's "Silent Night" Trio Is a Miracle

With that much talent sitting at the same piano, you can bet the vocal titans delivered the goods.

Enjoying Christmas carols and holiday hymns is one of the best parts of the season, and Jennifer Hudson, Smokey Robinson, and Halle Bailey have sufficiently decked the halls with their emotional performance of the holiday classic, "Silent Night."

Ahead of NBC's A Motown Christmas, co-hosts Bailey and Robinson joined former Voice Coach Jennifer Hudson on the December 11 episode of her talk show to discuss the exciting holiday special. Robinson — former lead singer of The Miracles and Motown Records hit producer — is no stranger to a dynamite performance. So his rendition of "Silent Night," alongside Bailey and Hudson, brought the carol to new heights. All three vocalists could sing the phone book and serve a hit, so seeing the soulful singers team up on the timeless holiday hit was a truly once-in-a-lifetime moment that had even Hudson geeking over the opportunity.

Bailey, Hudson, and Robinson's performance of "Silent Night" is an absolute treat.

Watch Jennifer Hudson, Smokey Robinson, and Halle Bailey's dynamite "Silent Night"

"Silent Night" has been the delight of holiday enthusiasts for over two centuries, with countless artists delivering their spin on the cherished carol throughout the decades. Played in households worldwide each year, Hudson, Bailey, and Robinson crushed their performance, mesmerizing crowds from the moment the piano began playing. The explosive combination of Robinson, Hudson, and Bailey successfully brought a new verve to the track — a testament to the group's collective vocal chops.

Hudson kicked off the performance, embracing a slowed-down tempo for the carol, before Robinson took over during the second verse. Bailey got the mic after, delivering her signature runs and instantly sending chills down everyone's spine.

"Take your time, girl!" Hudson exclaimed excitedly, taking over the next verse with angelic grace. The delicateness of the song allowed the singers to truly feel the music and embrace the simple beauty of the melody, culminating in a genuinely hypnotizing performance.

Needless to say, listeners were left in complete awe of their collective sound and raw performance.

Smokey Robinson, Halle Bailey, and Jennifer Hudson appear on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing December 11, 2024 in Burbank, California. Photo: Mitchell Haddad/WBTV via Getty Images

Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey team up again for NBC's A Motown Christmas

If you thought Bailey and Robinson's performance of "Silent Night" with Hudson was terrific, we've got many more soulful holiday hits coming your way for NBC's A Motown Christmas, airing Wednesday, December 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Featuring some of the brightest stars in music, A Motown Christmas promises performances from Pentatonix, Andra Day, Jamie Foxx, Ashanti, BeBe Winans, JoJo, October London, mgk, Jordin Sparks, and more. And it wouldn't be a Motown celebration without a visit from some of the record label's biggest icons, with fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of Motown legends Gladys Knight, the Temptations, Martha Reeves, and the Vandellas.

If you miss the broadcast live, do not worry: A Motown Christmas will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.