Jenna Bush Hager and Her Husband Look So Happy Together in Sunny Beach Selfie

Jenna Bush Hager is coping with winter the best way she knows how.

It's been a little chilly in New York City lately, particularly during the wee-morning hours the TODAY star is on set. Fortunately, Hager is all about keeping a summer mindset. On January 28, Hager shared an Instagram video that instantly warmed her and her fans right up — a collection of photos from a recent vacation she took to the Cayman Islands.

"Cold day in NYC… dreaming about the Cayman cookout! 🌴," she captioned.

Of course, Hager didn't venture to the islands alone. Her husband, Henry Chase Hager, was by her side in many of the throwback pics. The carousel's main picture is of herself and Henry cheesing it up for the camera in matching hats and huge sunglasses.It's such a sweet moment.

The couple have been married since 2008, and although they have three kids, it looks like their vacation was an adults-only affair. The 43-year-old clearly was living her best life in paradise, and now we know why she chose those memories to help combat the frigid January NYC temps. After all, reminiscing about a dream vacation will warm anyone right up.

Jenna Bush Hager reflects on the new era on the fourth hour of TODAY

Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

The search process is officially on: Hager is in a new "dating era" as she auditions for the role of her new permanent co-host for the fourth hour of TODAY, a position previously held by Hoda Kotb. So far, the search has been very fruitful and very entertaining, and in an interview with TODAY.com, Hager said that she's relishing the opportunity to finally "play the field," so to speak!

"I'm so thrilled I met my husband when I did, because all the best things have come from that — my husband and the life we built," Hager explained. "But I did make that joke like, 'You got to date when you were young...to get out and have fun.' Never did I expect six months later I'd be in my own dating era."

So far, viewers have been blown away by the chemistry she's exhibited with every one of her celebrity guest hosts like Scarlett Johansson and Keke Palmer. Hager is still in shock over the outpouring of support from these celebs.

"It's just wild — just the fact that these A-list stars who could be doing anything want to be sitting on our set is a testament to the show and to what we've built," she said.