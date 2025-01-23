The 4 Celebs Co-Hosting with Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY Next Week (January 27)

Viewers tuning in to watch the fourth hour of TODAY next week are in for a treat! Jenna Bush Hager will welcome some very special co-hosts in honor of the show's music week.

In a January 23 Instagram post, the TODAY with Jenna & Friends account spilled the beans that four larger-than-life music icons will be joining Hager all next week: The Voice's Kelsea Ballerini kicks off the festivities on Monday, January 27, followed by Jordin Sparks, Ciara, and Wynonna Judd to finish off the week. Talk about a star-studded lineup!

"New week, New friends! 🎶 Join us starting Monday, Jan. 27 for our #JennaandFriends music week with co-hosts @kelseaballerini, @jordinsparks, @ciara and @wynonnajudd! ✨," the show captioned.

Ballerini's hosting duties will come before she officially joins Season 27 of The Voice on Monday, February 3! The country music singer-songwriter is 31 years old, making her the youngest co-host yet.

NBC viewers last saw Jordin Sparks when she memorably performed during the holiday special, A Motown Christmas, and next week, the 35-year-old will find herself sitting next to Hager during the fourth hour of TODAY. We can't wait to watch the former American Idol winner in such a unique environment.

Of course, what can be said about Ciara that hasn't been said a million times before? We're looking forward to watching the Grammy winner perform in a way that she usually doesn't, but something tells us she'll make the transition from stage to morning show set just fine!

Last but not least, country music icon Wynonna Judd will stop by to cap the week alongside Hager, and we're crossing our fingers that she'll belt out a few songs during her guest-hosting stint!

Next week will serve as the latest chapter in Hager's mission to find a permanent co-host. (Although we don't think anybody would complain if Scarlett Johansson, who stole Hager's heart this week, permanently signed up for the job!)

Scarlett Johansson on TODAY guest co-hosting duties: "My favorite job I've ever had"

Keep in mind that next week's guest co-hosts will only appear if Johansson can be dragged away from the set of TODAY with Jenna & Friends! In an Instagram video shared by TODAY on January 23, cameras caught Johansson crashing the set while the cameras were rolling to say hello to the cast in her fluffy bathrobe and slippers.

The star couldn't resist not saying hello to her temporary colleagues, and it was the cutest thing ever. She was greeted with open arms by the cast, especially by Al Roker, who gave her a giant bear hug. And in true ScarJo fashion, she arrived with a message that brightened up her colleague's early mornings.

"This is my favorite job I've ever had," she confessed. "I love this job."