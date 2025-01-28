Jenna Bush Hager Impressed Kelly Clarkson on Their Fun A Cappella "Jolene" Duet

The TODAY personality is a better singer than she thought!

TODAY personality Jenna Bush Hager has always dreamt of being a Broadway star — and in 2025, she's found herself one step closer to that goal.

During Hager's January 28 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she opened up about her childhood hopes and dreams with host Kelly Clarkson.

"As a little kid, I wanted to be in a Broadway musical," Hager confessed to the former Voice Coach. "Was that your dream too? Because you had talent!"

After lamenting about her (alleged) lack of singing talent, Hager got some encouragement from Clarkson, who said no dream should ever be allowed to die.

"I'm not going to let my dream go. You're right," Hager said assertively. "Why would I let my dreams go?"

That's when it happened: Hager started to sing an a cappella version of the Dolly Parton classic "Jolene," and Clarkson joined her, much to the audience's delight.

"I'm never doing that again," Hager said, shaking her head.

"You sang that on key!" Clarkson yelled. "You did everything right! What are you talking about?"

"Maybe I should do voice lessons in 2025," Hager said.

"Yeah!" Clarkson responded. "It's never too late."

Jenna Bush Hager talks about Hoda Kotb leaving TODAY

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb perform during Halloween on "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on October 31, 2023 in New York City Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images

It's only been a few weeks since Hoda Kotb left TODAY, and in a recent interview, Hager recalls what happened immediately after her friend broke the news to her back in 2024. She did what any daughter would do: call her parents for support. It just so happens Hager's parents are former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush.

"I was crying in such a way that they thought something really bad had happened," she said. "When they found out that it was just that Hoda was ready to move on to other chapters, they said, 'Oh, Jenna, it's gonna be OK.' They basically said, 'This is your time. Enjoy it. You're ready for it.'"

Hager's parents' words gave her the strength to start TODAY's revamped fourth-hour: TODAY with Jenna & Friends, which features a rotating list of celebrity guest co-hosts.

"I'm so proud of Hoda," Hager said. "I think she's doing exactly what she needs to do at this moment for her."