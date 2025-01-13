Hager's dad and mom, former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, knew just what to say.

Jenna Bush Hager's Parents Had the Best Response When She Cried Over Hoda Kotb's Exit

The recent departure of Hoda Kotb from TODAY has been felt by everyone, especially Jenna Bush Hager.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

In an exclusive TODAY interview published on January 13 — the first day of the Craig Melvin era — Hager revealed that she struggled with Kotb's departure in a way that caused her to reach out to her family for support.

In September, Hager recalled being "shocked" when Kotb told her she was leaving the show to spend more time with her kids. Hager's initial reaction was disbelief.

"I was like, 'Wait, you can't, you can't go,'" Hager explained.

So the 43-year-old did what anyone else would do in that situation — Hager called her parents before the two women went on the air.

It was at that moment that she found some much-needed perspective.

"I was crying in such a way that they thought something really bad had happened," she said. "When they found out that it was just that Hoda was ready to move on to other chapters, they said, 'Oh, Jenna, it's gonna be OK,'" she recalled. "They basically said, 'This is your time. Enjoy it. You're ready for it.'"

RELATED: Craig Melvin and His Lookalike Dad Cried Together on TODAY: "I Have Butterflies"

Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY on Tuesday, November 19, 2024; George W. Bush and Laura Busy wait for the start of the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on September 19, 2015. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC; Mike Stone/Getty Images

It was sound reassurance given by former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, and her parents' words gave her the strength she needed to pull herself together in that moment. So while TODAY's fourth-hour programming — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna — will no longer have the same familiar faces viewers have gotten used to over the years, Hager is nonetheless excited for her friend as Kotb embarks on a new chapter in life.

"I'm so proud of Hoda," she said. "I think she's doing exactly what she needs to do at this moment for her."

As proud as Hager is for Kotb, we're sure the feeling is mutual — especially as Hager embarks on a new chapter of her own.

TODAY with Jenna & Friends begins January 13

Jenna Bush Hager appears on The Today Show Season 73 on Tuesday, November 19, 2024; Scarlett Johansson attends the European Premiere of "Transformers One" at Cineworld Leicester Square on September 19, 2024 in London, England. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage

With can't-miss guest hosts already lined up for the first episodes of TODAY with Jenna & Friends, Hager has her work cut out for her beginning January 13: She needs to find a new permanent co-host to fill Kotb's shoes!

In a way, Hager considers this "co-host search" as somewhat like speed dating. During an on-air conversation with Kotb, Hager confessed that the entire era of the show will feel a lot like dating, something she hasn't done in a long time.

"I haven't dated in 20 years," Hager explained. "I met Hoda, I fell so madly in love with you so quickly. And we've had these years together which have been some of the best of my entire life. But here's the thing: it's time for me to get out there, guys. Y'all know the new trend, roster dating? That's what I'm gonna be doing."

If the show's first episodes were a dating app, Hager would be very excited about how has already swiped right!

The show's celebrity guest list is seriously impressive. Taraji P. Henson, Eva Longoria, Password's own Keke Palmer, and Scarlett Johansson are all slated to participate in the exciting festivities!