It was an unexpected, wholesome family moment when Melvin's family surprised him for his milestone TODAY broadcast.

Craig Melvin and His Lookalike Dad Cried Together on TODAY: "I Have Butterflies"

It's been an emotional past few days on the set of TODAY — just ask the show's newest co-anchor.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

The January 13 episode officially marked Craig Melvin's first day in his new role on the long-running morning show, replacing Hoda Kotb, who just had one of the most deserved send-offs in daytime television history on January 10. In this adorable Instagram clip shared by the show, fans witnessed a moment between Melvin and some surprise guests (his entire family) that clearly meant everything to the 45-year-old.

"The best surprise." 🧡 #TODAYShow," read the caption.

As soon as Melvin realized what was happening, he immediately broke down. It was the sweetest thing ever, especially when he and his father both had tears falling down their face. To have your entire family celebrate an achievement like that is something Melvin will remember for the rest of his life.

"When I left this morning, you were all in bed!" Craig exclaimed as his family greeted him live on-air.

His wife, Lindsay Czarniak, their children, Delano, 10, and Sybil, 8, his parents, Lawrence and Betty Jo, and his brother Ryan, were all there.

Melvin's family reaffirmed what TODAY viewers have known for a long time now: Nobody deserves to sit at the anchor's desk more than him.

"I have butterflies in my stomach today," his mother confessed. "He deserves this."

Craig Melvin and wife Lindsay Czarniak on the set of The Today Show on Friday June 24, 2022. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

There wasn't a dry eye in the house as viewers couldn't help but share the big moment between Melvin and his family.

"I just love the energy and atmosphere on this show. 😍😍," commented one fan on Instagram.

There's something about TODAY that is so consistently joyful and uplifting.

Craig Melvin's two kids congratulate their dad live on TODAY

The wholesome moments during Melvin's first day didn't end with his family's impromptu visit. His two children made the most of their screen time by letting everyone watching at home how amazing their dad is.

"He's a great dad and he deserves to be here today," Delano said.

Sybil was also there to give viewers the inside scoop about who Melvin is off-camera. And as any 8-year-old would be, she was brutally honest — and so sweet:

"My dad loves to play with me, he loves tickle fights, and he watches TV shows with me," she announced.

According to his kids, TODAY is in good hands with Melvin helping steer the ship in 2025 and beyond, and we couldn't agree more.