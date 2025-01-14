Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Has a "Lifetime Ban" from TODAY After Spilling a Secret

As the guest host list for TODAY with Jenna & Friends keeps getting bigger and bigger, Jenna Bush Hager has a decision to make. Will the star recruit any family members to join her for TODAY's fourth hour in the near future?

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

In a January 13 interview with E! News, Hager revealed that she's thought about it, but a certain "lifetime ban" imposed on one of her kids by her husband, Henry Chase Hager, may prevent her daughter from doing so. The couple also share kids Poppy, 9, and Hal, 5.

"They're not jumping, but I may push them like I've done my whole life," Hager said. "You know who really wants to do it? Mila Hager."

However, Hager's 11-year-old daughter would have to prove she'd be on her best behavior if she was to join her mom on TODAY with Jenna & Friends. After all, Mila's been known to deliver embarrassing truth bombs whenever she's on television.

"She said something very controversial," Hager explained. "So, therefore, my husband gave her a lifetime ban. We'll see if that's lifted — maybe for Bring Your Kids to Work Day. But she hasn't been always the most supportive, let's just say that."

So, what exactly did little Mila say that was so controversial? Well, we not only know, but we tracked down the clip. Let's go back to December 20, 2022, when little Mila made her TODAY debut.

RELATED: All About Jenna Bush Hager's Beautiful Family with Husband Henry Chase Hager

Like any kid interview, the line of questioning — and the answers given in response — was pretty straightforward. However, after Hoda Kotb mentioned that Hager often laughs so hard she can't catch her breath, Mila went for her mom's jugular.

"Yeah, one time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!" Mila exclaimed to Hager. "You changed your pajamas!"

Hager was shocked — and embarrassed!

However, the star's suffering didn't end there. Mila still had one more gut punch to deliver.

"She never wears underwear!" Mila shouted. "She is not wearing it right now! I saw her change!"

Jenna Bush Hager and Mila Hager on TODAY, Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Photo: Helen Healey/NBC

And in that moment, the world knew something they didn't know before: Hager doesn't wear underwear, something she's since confirmed.

(Wow, kids really do say the darndest things!)

And now we all know why Hager's husband, Henry, has banned their child from ever appearing on TODAY again — ah, parenthood.

Jenna Bush Hager gears up for TODAY with Jenna & Friends

Jenna Bush Hager appears on The Today Show Season 73 on Tuesday, November 19, 2024; Scarlett Johansson attends the European Premiere of "Transformers One" at Cineworld Leicester Square on September 19, 2024 in London, England. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage

RELATED: Fans Think Jenna Bush Hager's Son Hal Looks Just Like Grandpa George W. Bush on TODAY

For the next few weeks, Hager will find herself co-hosting TODAY with Jenna & Friends alongside stars like Taraji P. Henson, Eva Longoria, Password's own Keke Palmer, and Scarlett Johansson as she embarks on her journey to "date" co-hosts until she finds the perfect permanent partner!

During that same E! News interview, Hager expressed excitement for the entire process.

"All of the women that have said yes are like dream guests," Hager revealed. "So the fact that they're willing to, like, host, which is work, means so much to me, especially when the world is hard. They're leaving their homes to come to be with us. We do not take that lightly. And we're so excited.