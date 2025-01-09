How many words in the dictionary rhyme with "Hoda," you ask?

You Can't Unhear Jenna Bush Hager's A Cappella Serenade That Brought Hoda to Tears

Friday, January 10, marks a sad day for TODAY viewers everywhere . It's Hoda Kotb's last day on the program, and it has Jenna Bush Hager and production singing praises of her mythic tenure.

As Kotb prepares to bid farewell to her longtime role on the show, her beloved co-anchor and dear friend Hager has made sure that her sendoff has been heartfelt and hilarious. On January 8, Hager and TODAY producer Sean Hickey surprised Kotb with an original song they had written in her honor, perfectly capturing the many years of friendship and countless laughs they've shared on TV. The delightful performance was shared on Hoda & Jenna's Instagram, revealing the song's simple yet effective title: "Hoda."

Watch Hager's sweet serenade for her BFF Kotb, below.

See Jenna's Hilariously Sweet Song for Hoda

The upbeat tune, performed a capella by Hager and Hickey in front of a tickled Kotb and the TODAY crew, was a love letter to the longtime co-anchor, highlighting some of her most iconic moments from behind the desk while also delivering a sentimental farewell. Hager and Hickey pulled out all the stops in the writer's room, penning a heartwarming and hilarious serenade for their cherished friend.

"Hoda, I wanna hold ya, and beg you not to leave the fourth hour of TODAY," Hickey began. "Jenna?"

"But Hoda," Hager jumped in. "To know ya is to know that everything will always be OK."

"We saw with the polar plunge that Jenna did the best," Hickey sang.

"True that," Hager teased. "Now, you're going to ride the next big wave no matter how scary the crest!"

"You know our joy for you is so sky-high even though we're here depressed," Hickey continued.

"Even though it pains us to say goodbye," Hager picked up. "You know we say it with our chests!"

The next verse from Hickey, "Hoda, we're downin' vodka so-das, cryin' about a world without you on our TV screens."

"Hoda, before you drive off in your Toy-ota, let us tell you how you'll always, always, always be our queen," Hager sang emotionally.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY, Thursday, March 7, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

"You're a mother, not just to your girls, but to all of us, too," Hickey smiled as cheers rang out.

"And your heart is bigger than your hair, and that is f---king hard to do!" Hager sang, getting a big laugh from the crew.

"You took on war zones and Kathy Lee to find your hope and your joy," Hickey continued.

"Now it's time for you to get some sleep — and maybe a boy toy!" Hager and Hickey sang together.

"Hoda, from North to South Da-kota, and all those other states that simply just don't rhyme," Hickey sang. "Hoda, we know you love Jenna Bush Hag-er, but you're really giving her a hard time."

"Yes, you are!" Hager quipped before joining Hickey for a triumphant final verse.

"So, we're sad to see you go, and the place will never be the same," they sang energetically. "We all here want you to know our hearts will forever hold the name…"

"Everybody!" Hickey encouraged, leading the entire TODAY production crew to begin singing "Hoda" along with them. Needless to say, Kotb was misty-eyed by the time Hager and Hickey finished their sweet performance.

We like to call this little number, 'Hoda,'" the Instagram caption read. "Raised our YA, YA, YA, and honored our girl, @hodakotb with an original song this morning! @seanphickey and @jennabhager killed it 😂💜."

