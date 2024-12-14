Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, December 14, 2024? Host and Musical Guest
Is Saturday Night Live new tonight or a repeat? Here's what to know about the December 14 episode.
Paul Mescal went from the Colosseum to Studio 8H when the Gladiator II star made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on December 7 last week.
In the first new SNL episode of December 2024, the Oscar-nominated actor unveiled his comedic chops, flaunted his wonderful singing voice in a Gladiator II musical, and even became "daddy" to the boys of Please Don't Destroy.
In addition to Mescal's debut, the December 7 episode saw the return of Dana Carvey's Church Lady, and featured a cameo from internet star Trisha Paytas.
Ahead of the Christmas hiatus, you may be wondering: Is there a new Saturday Night Live this week? Find out below.
Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, December 14, 2024?
Yes! SNL is new this week.
Who is this week's SNL Host?
Chris Rock, who is back for his fourth time as SNL Host.
The actor-comedian was a cast member from 1990 to 1993, and previously hosted in November 1996, November 2014, and October 2020.
Who is the Musical Guest?
Gracie Abrams.
The "That's So True" singer just wrapped up opening for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, and now she is making her Musical Guest debut on SNL.
Abrams also recently announced dates for her 2025 North American tour in support of the deluxe edition of her 2024 album, The Secret of Us.
How do I get tickets to Saturday Night Live?
Check out all the info on how to enter the SNL ticket lottery to experience an episode live in Studio 8H. The SNL ticket lottery is held in the month of August every year.
If you missed out on the ticket lottery, there's still a chance to request standby tickets. For more info, head over to our SNL standby ticket guide.
How can I watch old episodes of Saturday Night Live?
All 50 seasons of SNL are available to stream on Peacock any time.