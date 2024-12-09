Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (December 9, 2024)
The Top 5 Artists will deliver one final performance on tonight's episode of The Voice on NBC.
The Voice Season 26 finale is upon us folks. Between the emotional Coach Replay button pushes during the Blind Auditions and all of the performances that brought us to tears, The Voice has truly kept viewers on the edge of their seat.
Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé will soon find out if America will name their final Artist as the winner of the season. So what’s happening this week on The Voice? Read on for everything you need to know to watch the last two episodes from Season 26.
Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, December 9, 2024?
Yes! A brand new episode of The Voice airs on December 9 at 8/7c on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.
Monday night’s episode kicks off the Season 26 finale episodes and will feature an incredible line-up of performances. The Top 5 Artists (Danny Joseph, Jeremy Beloate, Sofronio Vasquez, Shye, and Sydney Sterlace) will perform live one last time before America crowns this season’s winner.
In between those, Bublé and his Playoff Advisor, Carly Pearce, will perform their new holiday song “Maybe This Christmas.” Viewers will also be treated to a performance from The Voice Season 24, Huntley.
Is there a new episode of The Voice on Tuesday night this week, December 10, 2024?
Yes! An all-new episode of The Voice airs on Tuesday at 9/8c on NBC this week — and it's the last one of Season 26.
The winner of The Voice Season 26 will be announced on Tuesday, December 10.
What's new on The Voice this week?
The Voice Season 26 is coming to an end this week when the winner is announced on Tuesday night.
The finale episodes on both Monday and Tuesday night will be packed with live musical performances from this season’s Coaches, including Coach Snoop and Mega Mentor Sting, who will perform their new song, “Another Part of Me.” You can also expect a special appearance from the one and only Martha Stewart.
How to watch The Voice
The finale episodes of The Voice Season 26 air live on Monday, December 9 at 8/7c and Tuesday, December 10 at 9/8c on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.
And don’t worry, you won’t have to wait too long for more from The Voice. Season 27 premieres on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC with Bublé, John Legend, Adam Levine, and Kelsea Ballerini serving as Coaches in the big red chairs.