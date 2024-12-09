Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (December 9, 2024)

Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, December 9, 2024?

Yes! A brand new episode of The Voice airs on December 9 at 8/7c on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Monday night’s episode kicks off the Season 26 finale episodes and will feature an incredible line-up of performances. The Top 5 Artists (Danny Joseph, Jeremy Beloate, Sofronio Vasquez, Shye, and Sydney Sterlace) will perform live one last time before America crowns this season’s winner.

In between those, Bublé and his Playoff Advisor, Carly Pearce, will perform their new holiday song “Maybe This Christmas.” Viewers will also be treated to a performance from The Voice Season 24, Huntley.

