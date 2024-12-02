NBC Insider Exclusive

The Voice

The Voice Top 8 Duet Sting Songs for First Night of Live Shows

And Sting himself played the bass! Get the details. 

By Christopher Rosa
Music icon Sting made a splash as one of two Mega Mentors on The Voice Season 26 (along with Jennifer Hudson). And he had such a good time filming, he decided to come back for Live Shows. 

How to Watch

Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock. 

The legendary lead singer of The Police is playing bass for the Top 8 Artists as they pair up and duet some of his most beloved songs. Pretty epic, right? Read more details, below: 

The Voice Season 26 Top 8 duet Sting songs: details 

Sting stands on stage on The Voice Season 26 Episode 12.
Sting on The Voice Season 26 Episode 12. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Sting's bass-playing prowess will be on display as he accompanies the Top 8 during the duet portion of the Monday, December 2 Live Show, which kicks off at 8/7c on NBC (and streams next day on Peacock). Here are the pairings for the show and the songs they have planned: 

  • Jan Dan and Adam Bohanan singing "Roxanne" 
  • Sofronio Vasquez and Jeremy Beloate singing "Every Breath" 
  • Shye and Sydney Sterlace singing "Fields of Gold" 
  • Danny Joseph and Christina Eagle singing "If You Love Somebody Set Them Free" 

You won't want to miss these incredible performances, so tune in December 2 or watch next day on Peacock. 

RELATED: The Story Behind Sting's Real Name and How He Got His Famous Nickname

Sting told NBC's Mark Barger he was "a little nervous" about stepping in as a Mega Mentor. 

"I was a school teacher, and there are some elements of that teaching phenomena in the show," he said. "I was a little nervous coming in because, you know, I don't really know what to say, but was enjoying giving a hint and then seeing it come into into fruition. Action, wow, it makes a big difference. That tiny little thing you say suddenly flowers, and that's exciting." 

RELATED: Every Coach of The Voice From Season 1 Through Season 27

On what Sting says he listens for with the Artists, he said, "Resonance is a very good word. I want to hear true voices. I want to hear authentic voices, but I want to hear people singing in tune, because it hurts when they don't. And the quality of singing this morning [while filming Knockouts] was just extraordinary. So I was just giving hints about little technicalities that are very easily done. But it was, it was actually a wonderful experience." 

