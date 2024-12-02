The Voice Top 8 Duet Sting Songs for First Night of Live Shows

Lauren-Michael Sellers Brings the Feels with Her Cover of "I Am Not Okay" | The Voice Playoffs | NBC

Lauren-Michael Sellers Brings the Feels with Her Cover of "I Am Not Okay" | The Voice Playoffs | NBC

Music icon Sting made a splash as one of two Mega Mentors on The Voice Season 26 (along with Jennifer Hudson). And he had such a good time filming, he decided to come back for Live Shows.

The legendary lead singer of The Police is playing bass for the Top 8 Artists as they pair up and duet some of his most beloved songs. Pretty epic, right? Read more details, below:

The Voice Season 26 Top 8 duet Sting songs: details

Sting on The Voice Season 26 Episode 12. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Sting's bass-playing prowess will be on display as he accompanies the Top 8 during the duet portion of the Monday, December 2 Live Show, which kicks off at 8/7c on NBC (and streams next day on Peacock). Here are the pairings for the show and the songs they have planned:

Jan Dan and Adam Bohanan singing "Roxanne"

Adam Bohanan singing "Roxanne" Sofronio Vasquez and Jeremy Beloate singing "Every Breath"

Shye and Sydney Sterlace singing "Fields of Gold"

Danny Joseph and Christina Eagle singing " If You Love Somebody Set Them Free"

You won't want to miss these incredible performances, so tune in December 2 or watch next day on Peacock.

Sting told NBC's Mark Barger he was "a little nervous" about stepping in as a Mega Mentor.

"I was a school teacher, and there are some elements of that teaching phenomena in the show," he said. "I was a little nervous coming in because, you know, I don't really know what to say, but was enjoying giving a hint and then seeing it come into into fruition. Action, wow, it makes a big difference. That tiny little thing you say suddenly flowers, and that's exciting."

On what Sting says he listens for with the Artists, he said, "Resonance is a very good word. I want to hear true voices. I want to hear authentic voices, but I want to hear people singing in tune, because it hurts when they don't. And the quality of singing this morning [while filming Knockouts] was just extraordinary. So I was just giving hints about little technicalities that are very easily done. But it was, it was actually a wonderful experience."