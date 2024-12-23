Here's when you can start watching brand new episodes of The Voice on NBC.

Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (December 23, 2024)

Now that The Voice has crowned Sofronio Vasquez, led by Coach Michael Bublé, as Season 26’s winner, there will be a bit of a wait until Carson Daly introduces us to a new group of talented performers.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

RELATED: Every Winner of The Voice From Season 1 Through Season 26

Below is everything you need to know about when new episodes of The Voice will return and what you can watch to get your musical fix in the meantime.

Sofronio Vasquez and Michael Bublé appear on The Voice Season 26 Episode 19B "Live Finale Part 2”. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, December 23, 2024? No, a new episode of The Voice is not airing tonight — December 23, 2024 — on NBC. After the emotional Season 26 finale on December 10, there won’t be new episodes of The Voice until Season 27 premieres in 2025. If you’re looking for something musical to watch on Monday night, Christmas at Graceland airs at 7 p.m. ET on NBC on December 23. Throughout the hour-long special, which first premiered in 2023, you’ll see a variety of star-studded performances from Elvis Presely’s Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee. Right after the musical special, A Saturday Night Live Christmas airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The two-hour holiday special features a collection of SNL’s most memorable holiday sketches from the past 50 seasons.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Had the Smartest Reply to Blake Shelton's Joke About Her on The Voice

When do new episodes of The Voice return? The Voice returns with brand new episodes when Season 27 premieres on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC. Bublé is returning as a Coach for Season 27 and will be joined by The Voice OG Adam Levine, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini in the big red chairs.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Adam Levine's Return to The Voice

Adam Levine arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024; Kelsea Ballerini attends the ASCAP GRAMMY Brunch in the Garden at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on February 2, 2024; Michael Bublé on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 27 on Thursday, November 14, 2024; John Legend attends The Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024. Photo: Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Todd Owyoung/NBC; Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

In June 2024, Levine said he was “so excited” to return to The Voice after taking a break following his 16-season run. “I cannot wait. “I’m well rested. I’m ready to go,” Levine said in an Instagram video at the time. “It’s going to be great, and I can’t wait. It’s going to be awesome, let’s go! Team Adam is back!”

How to watch The Voice

You can also stream every episode of The Voice Season 26 on Peacock right now. From the Blind Auditions to the Live Shows, the whole season is available on NBC’s streaming platform.

If you’re looking for a specific performance or want to revisit a moment from older seasons, The Voice’s YouTube channel has over 2,000 videos to watch.

To watch brand new episodes of The Voice, tune in on February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC for the Season 27 premiere. As always, new episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.