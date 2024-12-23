Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (December 23, 2024)
Here's when you can start watching brand new episodes of The Voice on NBC.
Now that The Voice has crowned Sofronio Vasquez, led by Coach Michael Bublé, as Season 26’s winner, there will be a bit of a wait until Carson Daly introduces us to a new group of talented performers.
Below is everything you need to know about when new episodes of The Voice will return and what you can watch to get your musical fix in the meantime.
Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, December 23, 2024?
No, a new episode of The Voice is not airing tonight — December 23, 2024 — on NBC.
After the emotional Season 26 finale on December 10, there won’t be new episodes of The Voice until Season 27 premieres in 2025.
If you’re looking for something musical to watch on Monday night, Christmas at Graceland airs at 7 p.m. ET on NBC on December 23. Throughout the hour-long special, which first premiered in 2023, you’ll see a variety of star-studded performances from Elvis Presely’s Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee.
Right after the musical special, A Saturday Night Live Christmas airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The two-hour holiday special features a collection of SNL’s most memorable holiday sketches from the past 50 seasons.
When do new episodes of The Voice return?
The Voice returns with brand new episodes when Season 27 premieres on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC.
Bublé is returning as a Coach for Season 27 and will be joined by The Voice OG Adam Levine, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini in the big red chairs.
In June 2024, Levine said he was “so excited” to return to The Voice after taking a break following his 16-season run. “I cannot wait. “I’m well rested. I’m ready to go,” Levine said in an Instagram video at the time. “It’s going to be great, and I can’t wait. It’s going to be awesome, let’s go! Team Adam is back!”
How to watch The Voice
You can also stream every episode of The Voice Season 26 on Peacock right now. From the Blind Auditions to the Live Shows, the whole season is available on NBC’s streaming platform.
If you’re looking for a specific performance or want to revisit a moment from older seasons, The Voice’s YouTube channel has over 2,000 videos to watch.
To watch brand new episodes of The Voice, tune in on February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC for the Season 27 premiere. As always, new episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.