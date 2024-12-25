Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is a New Episode of Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (December 25, 2024)
Chi-Hards, here's when the Season 12 action continues on NBC.
As Season 12 of Chicago P.D. continues to be on hiatus, fans can't wait to jump back into the action.
Season 12 has been bringing the heat as Captain Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and his fearless Intelligence Unit continue to kick criminal butt in the Windy City. New cops have made their way to the precinct, taking the squad to new heights as seasoned pros show Kiana Cook (Toya Turner) the ropes. Meanwhile, some steamy P.D. romances have bloomed, with fans obsessing over the latest developments with Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins).
Amid the hiatus, fans have a lot to look forward to; not only do we have a Burzek wedding approaching on the horizon, but a thrilling One Chicago crossover event. As the first One Chicago crossover since 2019, Chi-Hards won't want to miss a second of the action as Firehouse 51 firefighters, Gaffney doctors, and P.D. cops all combine forces to deliver peace to the Windy City.
Learn how to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 — and get details about when episodes return in 2025 — below.
Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, December 25, 2024?
Unfortunately, not.
All three One Chicago series are currently on a hiatus until the new year. During the break, you can stream episodes of Chicago P.D. on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.
When do new Chicago P.D. episodes return?
New episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 will return Wednesday, January 8, at 10/9c on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.
"It's a pretty big family," series creator Dick Wolf said in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."
How can I watch old episodes of Chicago P.D.?
All 12 seasons of Chicago P.D. are available to stream on Peacock, the perfect place for a One Chicago marathon. Whether you want to kick it with Chicago Fire's fearless crew or dive into the medical madness at Chicago Med, Peacock has what you need.
"The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," Patrick John Flueger told The Hollywood Reporter. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable."