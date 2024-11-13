Intelligence newbie Kiana Cook went undercover in the latest episode, but in the end, the wrong secrets were revealed.

Is Cook OK After Her Huge Mistake? How Things Went Wrong So Fast on Chicago P.D.

Officer Kiana Cook (Toya Turner) may have just joined the Intelligence Unit on Chicago P.D., but she's already making big swings.

In Season 12, Episode 7's "Contrition," Cook was tasked with going undercover as a server in suspect Gloria Perez's restaurant. Fans will remember Gloria from last season as the wife of heroin trafficker Rafael Perez. She and Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) had an illicit affair when she was his CI, but they ended the relationship after Rafael was killed and the case was closed. Now Gloria is the suspect, with Intelligence discovering that she's the leader of her own drug operation.

Throughout the episode, Cook expertly worked to gain Gloria's trust so the team had enough evidence to arrest her. In one of the last scenes of the episode, Gloria finally enlisted Cook to make a heat run for her — until the officer made a potentially fatal mistake that changed everything.

What happened to Cook on Chicago P.D. — and is she OK?

As Gloria is driving and explaining how to properly pull off an exchange without getting caught, Cook accidentally reveals she's undercover with a slip of the tongue: "Like how you never take the same route twice, right?"

This question instantly puts Gloria on alert, because it shows that Cook has been tracking her daily routine. The rookie immediately knows her mistake, as she turns to the car window and curses under her breath. Turner revealed to NBC Insider that this particular scene was improvised.

"I love that moment," the actress said. "That reaction wasn't technically in the script, so I'm so glad they kept that."

And don't worry, she was just as disappointed in her on-screen counterpart as fans probably are. "I just don't know why she did that. I don't know what she was thinking. What was going on in her head? I have a feeling, like, because she was so eager... she did have a little dip on her chip. She was like, 'Yes, I'm knocking this out of the park. I'm doing so good.' And I think it just overclouded her decision making and she was just moving too fast. A little too comfortable," Turner explained.

I just don't know why she did that. I don't know what she was thinking.” Toya Turner

Clearly catching on to the operation, and as a former CI herself, Gloria begins asking questions. She even starts telling Cook about the relationship she had with Torres as all of Intelligence listens in via wires hooked up to Cook. Up until then, their romance remained a secret from the entire team, save for Burgess (Marina Squerciati).

However, before Gloria can put the final nail in the coffin and officially name Torres, Burgess cuts off the feed and their connection to Gloria and Cook's car is cut off. Gloria appears to reach for a gun before the scene cuts to a panicked Torres, who is in the midst of running to find Cook when it sounds like a shot is fired. But when Torres turns the corner, there is no car to be found. Cook and Gloria are gone.

So is Cook OK — or at the very least — alive? Turner remained tight lipped about what's to come, but did warn us that Chicago P.D. only gets more intense next week.

"I think a lot of danger happens after [Episode] 7," she said. "That's all I can say, but I don't think much will be the same. I think there's going to be a lot of repairing to do, and if Cook is safe, I don't think that her and Torres are going to make up that quickly."