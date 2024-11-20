Here’s When Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, & Chicago P.D. Return in 2025

If NBC's Chicago Wednesday Cast Members Could Play Different Characters, Who Would They Choose?

If NBC's Chicago Wednesday Cast Members Could Play Different Characters, Who Would They Choose?

The countdown to the return of One Chicago Wednesdays begins!

As the fall finales of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. come to a chilling close, many fans may be wondering when they can expect new episodes to return. Fans will miss the Windy City first responders as the three One Chicago series prepare to go on a brief hiatus ahead of the new year.

Considering the adrenaline-fueled drama of the Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med fall finales, fans can't wait for the return of One Chicago Wednesdays. Get the details about when the One Chicago series return in 2025, below.

When do new Chicago Med episodes return on NBC? New episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 will return Wednesday, January 8, at 8/7c on NBC. In the meantime, relive the medical madness by streaming episodes on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. RELATED: Remember When the Real-Life Mayor of Chicago Became a One Chicago Guest Star? "There's such a connection between the actors and the crew people and the technicians and the producers and the creatives and the writers," Steven Weber told NBC Insider in a November interview while speaking to the magic of Chicago Med. "And everybody's so grateful to be there that it's becoming one collection of great memories to come. We've had loads of laughs; there have been tears. There's been a real bonding that happens."

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Joe Cruz (Joe Miñoso) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Kiana Cook (Toya Turner), Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 5. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

