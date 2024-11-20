Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Here’s When Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, & Chicago P.D. Return in 2025
The countdown to the return of One Chicago Wednesdays begins!
As the fall finales of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. come to a chilling close, many fans may be wondering when they can expect new episodes to return. Fans will miss the Windy City first responders as the three One Chicago series prepare to go on a brief hiatus ahead of the new year.
Considering the adrenaline-fueled drama of the Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med fall finales, fans can't wait for the return of One Chicago Wednesdays. Get the details about when the One Chicago series return in 2025, below.
When do new Chicago Med episodes return on NBC?
New episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 will return Wednesday, January 8, at 8/7c on NBC. In the meantime, relive the medical madness by streaming episodes on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.
"There's such a connection between the actors and the crew people and the technicians and the producers and the creatives and the writers," Steven Weber told NBC Insider in a November interview while speaking to the magic of Chicago Med. "And everybody's so grateful to be there that it's becoming one collection of great memories to come. We've had loads of laughs; there have been tears. There's been a real bonding that happens."
When do new Chicago Fire episodes return on NBC?
New episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 will return Wednesday, January 8, at 9/8c on NBC. The winter hiatus is the perfect opportunity to rewatch all your favorite Chicago Fire moments on Peacock.
"It's never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," Chicago Fire fan favorite Taylor Kinney told Us Weekly in May 2022. "It's a testament to [series creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together."
When do new Chicago P.D. episodes return on NBC?
New episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 will return Wednesday, January 8, at 10/9c on NBC, with every episode available to stream on Peacock.
"It's a pretty big family," Dick Wolf said during a 2019 One Chicago press event. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."