If NBC's Chicago Wednesday Cast Members Could Play Different Characters, Who Would They Choose?

The 55th mayor of Chicago loved to make the occasional cameo in early One Chicago episodes.

Remember When the Real-Life Mayor of Chicago Became a One Chicago Guest Star?

Between the endless lineup of patients on Chicago Med, the arsenal of perps seen on Chicago P.D., and the countless civilians saved on Chicago Fire — you never know which powerhouse guest star you may recognize next. Hundreds of guest stars have joined the One Chicago franchise throughout the years, but few have made a splash as lively as Rahm Emanuel, the former mayor of Chicago.

That's right, an actual mayor made his way to Dick Wolf's One Chicago series. Emanuel is a decorated politician who served as the 55th mayor of Chicago from 2011 to 2019. He became a prominent member of the Democratic Party after representing Illinois in the United States House of Representatives from 2003 to 2009, later serving as former President Barack Obama's White House Chief of Staff from 2009 to 2010. Emanuel is currently the United States ambassador to Japan. While Emanuel is well known for his political career, Chicago residents were amazed to see that their mayor had also added Dick Wolf guest star to his bursting portfolio.

The One Chicago universe has an affinity for including realistic details about life in the Windy City, and for many years, Emanuel served Chicago residents as the city's highest official. Let's reflect on Emanuel's One Chicago appearances to relive how the Windy City first responders brushed paths with the mayor.

Rahm Emanuel was a guest star on Chicago Med and Chicago Fire

Rahm Emanuel, Former Mayor of Chicago poses with the cast of Chicago P.D.: Marina Squerciati, Amy Morton, Jesse Lee Soffer, and LaRoyce Hawkins at the 100th Episode Celebration of Chicago P.D. Photo: Parrish Lewis/NBC

Emanuel made three One Chicago guest appearances as himself during his time as Chicago's mayor. Chi-Hards can spot him in the Season 1 premiere of Chicago Fire, the Season 1 premiere of Chicago Med, and the Season 7 finale of Chicago Fire. When pitched to appear in the Windy City drama, Emanuel had a special request: he wanted his One Chicago paycheck to go to a good cause.

"I told them I'd do it under one condition: the TV show is making an investment to the firefighter's widow and orphans fund," Emanuel told NBC Chicago amid Chicago Fire's premiere. Wolf was happy to oblige, leading to Emanuel's entry into the One Chicago universe. When asked about his television debut, Emanuel admitted, "It's easier being mayor than playing mayor."

Jesse Spencer, Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Jose Santiago, Former Mayor of Chicago Rahm Emanuel, Executive Producer Dick Wolf, and Taylor Kinney at the world premiere of "Chicago Fire" at the Chicago History Museum on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2014. Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBC

When did Rahm Emanuel guest star on Chicago Fire? Wanting to launch his Windy City series with a bang, the Chicago Fire pilot was an explosive watch that saw Firehouse 51 handling several rescues. After narrowly putting out a blazing apartment building fire, the 51 firefighters received a visit from Emanuel, who commended the first responders for their valiant effort. RELATED: Is Chicago Fire Based on Real Life? A Look at The Facts and Fiction of Firehouse 51 Emanuel's Chicago Fire tenure didn't end there, either. Just two days after his last day in office as the Windy City mayor, Emanuel guest starred as himself again in the Season 7 finale of Chicago Fire ("I'm Not Leaving You"). The episode kept Emanuel's appearance canonically correct, with him visiting Molly's to order a shot of whiskey amid his term ending. "I don't know your secret, but you look the same going out as you did coming in," Herrmann (David Eigenberg) teased after the mayor came in for some libations. "Hey, Herrmann, I got a phrase up on the fifth floor of City Hall," Emanuel told him. "Never does the man stand so tall as when he's on all fours kissing somebody else's butt." "So, here's to standing tall," Emanuel toasted. "And to Chicago's police and firefighters. Their service on behalf of the most American of American cities."

Rahm Emanuel, U.S. Ambassador to Japan, during an interview in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Photo: Shoko Takayasu/Bloomberg

When did Rahm Emanuel guest star on Chicago Med? After appearing in the 2012 pilot of Chicago Fire, the One Chicago franchise became a smash hit, leading to the eventual release of Chicago P.D. in 2014 and Chicago Med in 2015. In honor of Gaffney Medical Center's triumphant opening, Emanuel guest starred in the premiere of Chicago Med ("Derailed"), appearing as mayor during the ribbon-cutting ceremony that opened the Windy City unit. Emanuel wasn't able to stay long — a derailed L-train led an influx of patients to be rushed to Gaffney, effectively snuffing the festivities.

