Chicago Fire's Most Memorable Guest Stars Who Stole the Show at Firehouse 51

From a Stranger Things star to the 55th mayor of Chicago — Chicago Fire's guest stars may surprise you.

While there is never a shortage of Firehouse 51 drama on Chicago Fire, the series has seen numerous guest stars who have fueled the action.

Considering Dick Wolf's bursting archive of Law & Order guest stars, it should come as no surprise that his One Chicago universe is also quite star-studded. Over the years, actors from various backgrounds have taken on roles that add layers of drama, intrigue, and unpredictability to the show. From seasoned A-listers to rising young stars, Chicago Fire has forged some dynamite performers, and Chi-Hards delight in any celebrity guest appearance.

Whether it's a crisis-of-the-week cameo or a recurring guest star, these guest-driven storylines continually heighten the stakes. Check out some of Chicago Fire's biggest guest stars, below.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel

Jesse Spencer, Jose Santiago, Rahm Emanuel, Dick Wolf, Taylor Kinney at the world premiere of the new NBC series "Chicago Fire" at the Chicago History Museum in Chicago, Illinois on October 02, 2012. Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Season 1, Episode 1 ("Pilot") | Season 7, Episode 22 ("I'm Not Leaving You")

The One Chicago series loves to include real-life details about living in Chicago, and what better way to kick off a Windy City franchise than with a cameo from the 55th mayor of Chicago? In honor of Chicago Fire's 2012 premiere, former Chicago mayor Rahm Emmanuel made an exciting guest appearance. Aside from serving as Chicago mayor from 2011 to 2019 and as the current U.S. ambassador to Japan, Emmanuel appeared in two episodes of Chicago Fire as the city's highest elected official. He also appeared in the pilot of Chicago Med during Gaffney's red ribbon ceremony.

Brett Dalton

Jason Pelham (Brett Dalton) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) on Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 9. Photo: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Season 10 | Season 11

Dalton joined the Chicago Fire cast as a recurring guest star, playing Interim Lt. Jason Pelham and appearing in nine episodes through Seasons 10-11. Chi-Hards may remember Dalton from his starring role as Grant Ward in the television series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. or as Mike in the horror video game Until Dawn. Nowadays, viewers can watch Dalton as a star of NBC's Found, where he plays Detective Mark Trent.

Pelham joined Firehouse 51 after the departure of Lt. Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer), where he made friends quickly despite the bittersweet nature of his introduction. After Stella Kidd was promoted to lieutenant, Pelham transferred to a different firehouse so that she could remain at 51.

NASCAR's Carl Michael Edwards Jr.

NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2025, Carl Edwards speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 13, 2024. Photo: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Season 4 Episode 6 ("2112")

Another surprising Chicago Fire guest star is Carl Edwards, a retired NASCAR stock car racer who zoomed around the race track from 2004 to 2016, scoring several accolades along the way. Aside from his prolific race career, Edwards has been acting since 2005, appearing in numerous television series and guest starring in a Season 4 episode of Chicago Fire as a delivery man. Edward's guest appearance is a blink-and-miss-it moment, but it's a delightful cameo that will have NASCAR fans pointing at their screens with glee.

Joe Keery

Joe Keery attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 10, 2024. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Season 3, Episode 16 ("Red Rag the Bull") | Season 3, Episode 17 ("Forgive You Anything")

While many know and love Joe Keery from his baseball bat-wielding role as Steve Harrington on Stranger Things, his second-ever on-screen role was a guest spot on Chicago Fire as a young man named Emmett Bird, the half-brother of Mouch's (Christian Stolte) biological daughter born from a past sperm donation. Emmett and Mouch's on-screen chemistry was incredible as Keery's character lectured Mouch on responsibility.

Keery's Windy City connection doesn't end in the One Chicago universe, either. As the lead singer of his Midwest-based band Post Animal, Keery delivered the viral hit "End of Beginning," a love letter to being "back in Chicago."

Rush's Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee

Alex Lifeson of Rush, Geddy Lee of Rush on Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 21. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Season 4, Episode 6 ("2112")

Any rock legend gracing the One Chicago universe is a treat, but Rush nailed their Season 4 cameo with not one but two of their band members making an appearance. After Firehouse 51 nailed a rescue involving one of the band's crew members, he thanked the squad with tickets to a Rush concert. Later backstage, the 51 firefighters brushed paths with two-thirds of the band, guitarist Alex Lifeson and lead singer Geddy Lee. Lifelong fan Mouch was downright starstruck after meeting one of his favorite bands. Rush's fourth studio album inspired the episode's title.

Carl Weathers

Mark Jefferies (Carl Weathers) on Chicago Justice Season 1 Episode 10. Photo: Parrish Lewis/NBC

Season 5, Episode 3 ("Scorched Earth")

Last but certainly not least, Carl Weathers is among the legion of guest stars who've brushed paths with Firehouse 51, guest starring in Season 5 as Illinois State Attorney Mark Jefferies. Aside from the actor and former linebacker's dynamite performances in the 1987 film Predator and the Rocky franchise, Weathers excelled during his One Chicago tenure. The episode would serve as a prelude to Wolf's legal spin-off Chicago Justice, with Weathers starring as a political force who helped close several cases with the team.

