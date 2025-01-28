Darci Lynne's Closed-Mouth, A Cappella Sabrina Carpenter Cover Is a Vocal Marvel

Calum Scott and Musa Motha Collab to "You Are the Reason" | Finale | AGT: Fantasy League 2024 | NBC

In a January 13 YouTube Short titled "Per Petunia's request," 20-year-old America's Got Talent sensation Darci Lynne unveiled her latest "duet": an a cappella version of Sabrina Carpenter's "Slim Pickins" that shows just how much of a tremendous vocal team she and her puppet Petunia are.

It's always a treat when Petunia is by Lynne's side, and this performance is no different. Watch their performance of "Slim Pickins" here.

How does Darci Lynne do it? These perfect notes shouldn't be able to come out of a singer's mouth when it's closed, yet it still happens. The AGT Season 12 winner is a better singer with her mouth closed than the vast majority of people singing normally. She's truly a marvel.

Lynne — whoops, Petunia — couldn't resist laying down some wildly impressive runs that remind fans just how talented she is.

Petunia clearly has a thing for Sabrina Carpenter songs. Fans last saw the puppet give an inspiring performance of "Espresso" over the summer, so it makes sense that she'd want to try her furry hand at another Carpenter classic.

Who knows: Maybe fans will experience more epic covers like this during Darci Lynne's nationwide concert tour, which kicks off February 15.

What to know about "Slim Pickins" by Sabrina Carpenter

Released in 2024, "Slim Pickins" can be found on Carpenter's sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet. Although not released as a single like "Espresso" or "Taste," the track is imbued with the same playful, witty energy that's made Carpenter a household name.

Even though it's not an official single, "Slim Pickins" still peaked at number 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August 2024, which is pretty impressive.

American Songwriter praised the track, with critic Alex Hopper writing, "As always, Carpenter doesn't air her frustrations without a hint of humor [...] She lists off humorous — though deeply relatable — 'icks' one could have with a partner."