Darci Lynne's Stadium-Sized Belting on This Folky New Cover Is So Awe-Inspiring

One of America's Got Talent's most well-known champions is at it again.

As Season 12 winner Darci Lynne prepares to embark on a nationwide concert tour in 2025, she's making sure her voice is in tip-top shape by dazzling fans on social media with covers that routinely take our breath away. On January 10, the star took to Instagram to share her latest vocal tour de force: a cover of Briston Maroney's "Freakin' Out on the Interstate" — and she could barely contain her excitement about it in the video:

"You cannot tell me this song isn't a vibe😩," she captioned.

The song is a vibe indeed, and Lynne's performance is just as impressive. Her runs effortlessly flow over the music, hitting high notes we didn't even know were possible. She can sing softly and switch it into high gear endlessly; sometimes it feels like she's not even stopping to catch a breath.

Although she became famous thanks to her unbelievable ventriloquist Act, Lynne has evolved from the performer who blew away viewers — and AGT Judges — when she was just 12 years old. In 2025, she's one of the most talented vocalists around and is not afraid to show off her skills whenever the mood strikes. From Broadway classics to tongue-in-cheek performances alongside one of her puppet friends, she's never afraid to belt out a tune or two these days — and fans are here for it.

Lynne's U.S. tour, Up Close and Personal, is scheduled to kick off on February 15 in Tennessee, with dates scheduled in many cities through June. So, if you thought her timeless performances on AGT were fantastic, you haven't seen anything yet.

Here's what to know about "Freakin' Out on the Interstate"

Released in 2018 as part of Maroney's EP Carnival, "Freakin' Out on the Interstate" exemplifies the unique space the singer-songwriter occupies in the music world: an eccentric combination of folk and indie rock. A frequent regular on the festival scene, the 26-year-old once appeared on American Idol as a 15-year-old aspiring artist. "Freakin' Out on the Interstate" currently boasts nearly 250 million listens on Spotify.

Maroney's most recent studio release is the 2023 LP Ultrapure, released on September 22, 2023.