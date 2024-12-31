Darci Lynne's Mom Literally Could Be Her Twin Sister in Sweet New Holiday Photos

Christmas 2024 was a joyous time for millions worldwide, including for America's Got Talent alum Darci Lynne.

On December 25, Lynne shared an Instagram carousel filled with photos and videos of herself and her family on Christmas. The highlight is a gorgeous photo of the Season 12 champion and her mom holding candles and looking like identical twins! In fact, we had to do a double-take to make sure we knew who was who.

"For unto us a child is born! Watched 'It's a Wonderful Life' for the first time last night, and boy it really is wonderful. So thankful to the good Lord for bringing life to us this very day. Merry Christmas from our family to yours and God bless you ❣️❣️❣️," she said in a caption.

Two people can't look more alike than Lynne and her mom Misty, and fans love seeing the similarities between the AGT legend and her momma.

While Lynne usually posts fabulous live vocal performances to her Instagram to show off the singing skills that made her a worldwide sensation, her Christmas carousel shed some much-needed light on how she spends quality time with her family. As it turns out, she's just like everyone else: Corny Christmas morning PJ pictures in front of the fireplace included!

How did Darci Lynne get into ventriloquism in the first place?

However, one question remains. Fans already know where Lynne gets her looks from, but was it her mom who also passed down world-class ventriloquist talent to her?

Not quite. However, in a 2019 interview with the Valley Ledger, Lynne peeled back the curtain on the moment that changed everything for her — she just happened to be in the right place at the right time.

"I had been doing these beauty pageants with this girl for a while and her talent was ventriloquism," she explained. "I had never seen it before and it was the coolest thing I had ever seen. I wanted to try it and I was so mesmerized and intrigued."

Darci Lynne on America's Got Talent: Fantasy League Episode 104. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Ultimately, Lynne's friend was instrumental in teaching her all the ins and outs of ventriloquism!

"I asked her for tips and pointers then I just went home and I'd do it around the house, in the bathroom mirror," Lynne continued. "I'd teach myself the basics and watch YouTube videos of past ventriloquists, but no — I didn't know that just getting into it and trying it would lead to all of these amazing opportunities. I just thought it was fun and I didn't know this was the path I was headed on."

What a journey — thanks to her days on the beauty pageant circuit as a child, Lynne learned a completely niche talent and turned it into one of the most unforgettable AGT auditions ever. Not bad for a 12-year-old, huh?