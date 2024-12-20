Darci Lynne All Bundled Up Singing "White Christmas" A Capella Is a Holiday Vibe

Calum Scott and Musa Motha Collab to "You Are the Reason" | Finale | AGT: Fantasy League 2024 | NBC

Christmas is right around the corner, and Darci Lynne is here to spread joy in the best way she knows how.

Bundled up in a comfy scarf and jacket, the America's Got Talent Season 12 champion took to Instagram on December 20 for an unforgettable a cappella rendition of "White Christmas." Lynne is doing her part to spread holiday cheer as best she can — and it's working!

"Dreaming of a white Christmas in OKC this year 😫," she captioned.

By now, fans know there isn't a song in the world that the Oklahoma native can't sing flawlessly. Her version of "White Christmas" is a far cry from Michael Bublé's and Shania Twain's "bouncy" version, but that doesn't make it any less powerful. Lynne's straightforward delivery allows her vocals to absolutely soar.

Her gorgeous run during "May your days be merry and bright" is next-level and transported us to the perfect snow-filled Christmas morning surrounded by family.

While Lynne made her mark on AGT by singing with her mouth closed, her skills as a vocalist are so powerful and beautiful. She can perform Christmas classics with the best of them!

Darci Lynne reflects on singing her favorite Christmas songs

Fans who've followed Lynne's journey from her original AGT audition to becoming a touring artist surely remember her 2018 NBC special, Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas. The one-hour event proved that despite her fame, Lynne celebrates Christmas just like any other kid — and the result was a memorable evening of music, her puppet friends, and plenty of Christmas spirit!

In a 2018 interview with TVMusic Network, Lynne reflected on which Christmas songs she enjoyed singing the most.

"I really liked singing 'Mary, Did You Know?'" she revealed. "It's such a powerful song. When it came out and I got to hear it, it's beautiful… It was a very special moment. That was my favorite one to sing. I [also] liked 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree.' That's always been one of my favorites. But I don't even know if I have a favorite Christmas song — there's so many. It's too hard."

Darci Lynne Farmer attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on March 13, 2021 in Santa Monica, California.

During her 2018 special, Lynne actually teamed up with Wicked legend Kristen Chenoweth, who she called one of her "biggest inspirations."

"She's one of my biggest inspirations because I want to do it all," Lynne confessed. "I don't just want to be known as the puppet girl. I want to be an actress. I want to record songs. I still want to perform on stage and she's done it all."

Lynne and Chenoweth are still in touch to this day. In fact, Chenoweth commented on Lynne's recent ventriloquist "Popular" performance, which Lynne shared on social media a few weeks ago!