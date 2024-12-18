The Best Performances from the Top 5 Live Finale | The Voice | NBC

The Happy's Place star and Christmas at the Opry hosts had a magical musical moment in 2017.

Reba McEntire & Little Big Town's Harmonies Singing "Mary, Did You Know?" Are Superior

Throughout her career, The Voice's Reba McEntire has found herself sharing the stage with some of the most iconic artists in the world. From country legends to world-class tenors, it's always a treat to see the Queen of Country Music perform alongside others. And more than 17 years ago, she and Little Big Town tore the house down performing a Christmas classic.

During the 2017 edition of the annual CMA Country Christmas special, McEntire not only hosted the show, but she joined Little Big Town on stage for a heavenly version of "Mary, Did You Know?" that redefined what harmonies could be.

Watch Reba McEntire and Little Big Town perform here.

It's one of the most goosebump-inducing performances we've ever seen. In true Little Big Town fashion, instrumentation took a backseat to the group's flawless voices that perfectly complemented each other. Of course, the addition of McEntire added another layer of vocal flair that took "Mary, Did You Know?" to new heights!

As the song kept building and building, it was stunning to realize what the five-piece group could do on that stage, and just like we expected, their harmonies were out of this world.

The sold-out Nashville crowd gave the quintet a well-deserved standing ovation to cap the epic performance.

Here's what to know about "Mary, Did You Know?"

Originally recorded in 1991 by Christian artist Michael English as a prominent track from his self-titled debut album, "Mary Did You Know?" invites listeners to contemplate the relationship between Jesus and his mother throughout his childhood. It's a modern Christmas song that has gained more and more popularity as the years go by.

Artists who have covered the tune include Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Pentatonix, and Clay Aiken, the latter of whom recently returned to the world of music with his second Christmas album, Christmas Bells Are Ringing.

The Pentatonix version of "Mary, Did You Know?" currently sits at the #15 position on Billboard's list of Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs.