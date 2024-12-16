Little Big Town’s “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” Cover Will Touch Your Heart

Jimmy Welcomes the Family That Helped Him When He Got Lost and Tried to Hitchhike in Bavaria

Get into the Christmas spirit with Little Big Town's version of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," a timeless yuletide classic about the cozy, familial feeling of the holidays. Showcasing the four-person group's signature harmonies, the cover features a simple but effective strings-forward arrangement, almost a Christmas lullaby. Check it out below.

Hear Little Big Town sing "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"

The cover is from their latest album. The audio video features the band enjoying a delicious Christmas dinner.

"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" was written for the 1944 movie musical Meet Me in St. Louis and sung by Judy Garland and was composed by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Garland suggested that Martin change the original lyrics to make them more lighthearted. "The movie is about hope and dreams, and there's gotta be some hope in the song.' My feeling is that Christmastime is about your past, and there comes a time when it does become sentimental, just because you start remembering, and people will always miss somebody at Christmas," Liza Minelli, Judy Garland's daughter, told the outlet in 2006.

Listen to Little Big Town's first Christmas album now

Released on October 4, The Christmas Album is the group's first foray into holiday songs, and is available now.

Watch Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry December 16 on NBC

Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry airs December 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The special will be available on Peacock the next day. Acts taking the stage include former The Voice co-Coaches Dan + Shay, Season 27 Voice Coach Kelsea Ballerini, and stars Sheryl Crow, Kirk Franklin, Josh Groban, Kate Hudson and Orville Peck. The show will be filmed in front of a live audience at the Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

“We are simply beside ourselves to announce that we will host our own NBC Holiday Special at the prestigious Grand Ole Opry House,” said Opry members Little Big Town in a statement.

“This is an incredible honor for us, and we are beyond thrilled to share this special evening with viewers and fans across the country. We've invited some of our dearest friends to join us on stage, and we can't wait for everyone to experience the magic of the holidays at such an incredible venue,” added the band. “After 25 years as a band, we are also excited to release our very first Christmas album, we are thrilled to perform some of those classics during this Special.”