The 2016 sketch starring the October 12, 2024 Host was a showcase for her impression of The Wizard of Oz icon.

Ariana Grande Sang "Get Happy" as Judy Garland in This Cut-for-Time SNL Musical Sketch

Judy Garland was a classic Hollywood icon, starring in a musicals, dramas, and comedies — but what if she captained a spaceship in a campy sci-fi film? That was the premise of "Cinema Channel," Grande's cut-for-time Saturday Night Live sketch from her double-duty stint as Host and Musical guest on March 12, 2016.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The sketch features Grande as Garland, who, as the sketch's fake movie show's host (played by Season 41 cast member Taran Killam) says, was facing career decline in the 1960s. That's his explanation for why "Garland" self-funded and starred in a B-movie, Up We Go in Our Fantastic Rocket. As we soon see, Garland can't help but put on a show for her crew.

Entering the ship's bay dressed in Garland's signature look (with a silver Jetsons twist), Grande performs one of the legendary singer's signature staples, "Get Happy" — despite being under alien attack.

Intergalactic space battles typically involve lasers and hyperspace jumps, but Garland enchants her alien enemy by singing "Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart." The alien's so taken by Garland's voice that he ceases fire, but Garland doesn't, blowing up the extraterrestrial's ship at the end of her number.

RELATED: Every Host of SNL Season 50

Ariana Grande attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024; American actress and singer Judy Garland, circa 1945. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Naturally, the actress suggests celebrating their victory by having her crew give a speech about her.

"Look at all the stars out there, Captain Judy Garland! There's gotta be over 3,000 of 'em, but even the brightest star doesn't compare to you," one crew member (Beck Bennett) gushes to her, while another (Kenan Thompson) proclaims, "If anything ever happened to you I would walk out into space and let my body explode."

Garland staffing her crew with stans? A true space queen.

This November, Grande is helping bring Oz to life for a whole new generation with Wicked. But she already did The Wizard of Oz star proud with this impeccable impression of the Hollywood musical icon.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Brought Her Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, and Shakira Impressions to SNL

Ariana Grande hosts SNL on October 12

Ariana Grande returns to the SNL stage on October 12, 2024 as the third host of Season 50.

Kenan Thompson, Jay Pharoah, Ariana Grande, and Bobby Moynihan during the "Tidal" sketch on Saturday Night Live on March 12, 2016. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

It will be the "We Can't Be Friends" singer's second time hosting SNL. She has been Musical Guest three times, including her double-duty turn.

An actress since childhood, Grande's killed in sketches even when she wasn't hosting.

Singer and Fleetwood Mac member Stevie Nicks will be the October 12 Musical Guest, her first time performing on SNL since December 1983.