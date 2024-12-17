'Do You Hear What I Hear?' by Clay Aiken | Kelly Clarkson Show Cameo-Oke

Aiken appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, reminiscing with his fellow American Idol alum and performing a Christmas hit.

Clay Aiken Returns to Music with Powerful Holiday Classic "Do You Hear What I Hear?"

It's the holiday season, and fans tuning in to The Kelly Clarkson Show on December 16 just received a very special treat: Clay Aiken dropping by for an exceptional "Cameo-Oke" performance of the "Do You Hear What I Hear?" that will give you all the Christmas spirit you'll need!

While Kelly Clarkson is usually the one to take the stage each episode alongside My Band, Y'all for Kellyoke performances, she graciously lent her band to her good friend who dazzled viewers with a vocal tour de force.

Aiken took one of the most recognizable Christmas classics that has been performed countless times before and brought it to new heights thanks to his secret weapon: His unbelievable tone! The 46-year-old hasn't released new music in 15 years, and in the time away from the studio, his already impressive vocals have rounded out and matured even further.

Of course, Clarkson and Aiken are bonded for life. They're some of the most prominent artists to come out of American Idol. A fresh-faced, 20-year-old Clarkson won the inaugural season in 2002, while Aiken finished as the runner-up at 24 during the show's second season. So in a way, it makes perfect sense that Aiken is so comfortable performing with My Band, Y'all — the two performers are cut from the same cloth!

Due to his immense popularity over the years, many fans erroneously remember Aiken winning his Idol season — Clarkson being one of them! The two stars spoke about this topic and more during the December 16 episode.

Clay Aiken on The Kelly Clarkson Show Seasob 6 Episode 57. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson and Clay Aiken discuss Aiken's 2024 Christmas album

During their sit-down conversation, Clarkson referenced Aiken winning season 2 of American Idol ("After you won…"), which was incorrect. Ruben Studdard took that honor. Thankfully, Aiken — and a hilarious facial reaction to the gaffe — cleared things up.

"After I came in second," Aiken corrected.

Clarkson was stopped in her tracks.

"You what?" she asked.

"After I came in second," he repeated.

With that, Clarkson turned to the camera to walk back her statement.

"So sorry, Ruben, I totally remember that," she confessed. "Look, I'm 42, bro, okay? I forgot!"

(It was an honest — but really funny — mistake.)

After a few minutes of reminiscing, the friends began discussing Aiken's newest album, When Christmas Bells Are Ringing. After a lengthy hiatus from the music business — and a brief foray into politics — Aiken is finally back making new music. Clarkson couldn't be more excited!

Kelly Clarkson Forgets Clay Aiken Didn't Win 'American Idol'

"I love how you came back to music and went Christmas," Clarkson said.

"Well, 'cause I'm so jolly," he sneered.

Tongue-in-cheek response aside, Aiken revealed he felt the time was right for a holiday album.

"Mostly because I'm old and cheesy already, but vocally, it's where I sit best also," he explained. "I love that vintage, you know, The Carpenters, and Perry Como, and Andy Williams, so that Christmas sound — this whole album is supposed to be that vintage vibe. So Christmas made sense to me."

When Christmas Bells Are Ringing marks Aiken's first album in 15 years, and Clarkson anticipates Aiken's fans — who have given themselves the nickname "claymates" — are just as excited about the album as she is!

"Those Claymates are gonna be losing their minds," she predicted.