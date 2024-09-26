All About Shania Twain's Husband Frédéric Thiébaud & Her Son

Shania Twain Sang In Bars At 8 Years Old — See The Throwback Photo!

The People's Choice Country Awards Host has been married to Thiébaud since 2011.

Man, she feels like a woman. Though she's larger-than-life on stage, Canadian country diva and People's Choice Country Awards Host Shania Twain keeps things pretty low-key in her personal life.

She has two men in her life who ground her: her husband Frédéric Thiébaud and son, Eja. You could say they're...still the ones.

Read all about Shania Twain's family, below:

Shania Twain's husband, Frédéric Thiébaud

Twain married music producer Robert John "Mutt" Lange in 1993; they separated in 2008. The two share a son, Eja, who was born in 2001. More on him further down this article.

While reeling from her split, Twain connected with Frédéric Thiébaud, a Nestlé business executive, and the two fell in love.

"[Frédéric] has been the most constant companion and support for both Eja and I," she said in 2010, per People.

The couple married in 2011 and love sharing their adventures together on Instagram. Twain called Thiébaud her "best friend" in a May 2022 post:

Shania Twain's son, Eja

Twain gave birth to son Eja (pronounced like "Asia") D'Angelo Lange on August 12, 2001. In 2009, she revealed on her website how much being a mom meant to her, writing, per People, “I am a mom and all my energy goes to making sure my little man is healthy and happy in every way. This is a full time job, as any parent understands."

She also shared a bit of her daily routine: “Each morning I put my son on the school bus, feed our two dogs Sony and Dolly, drink my orange juice, and sit down at the computer to write."

Shania Twain performs during the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 2, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Having grown up in poverty, Twain was careful to raise Eja to understand his advantages. "You have to make a real effort not to spoil your children. I have to be careful not to let him have everything he wants, so I’ve only ever baked a cake for his birthday gift," she told The Mirror.

As an adult, Eja is following in his father's footsteps, with a keen interest in music but not in performing.

“He’s been making music for a few years now,” she told Sounds Like Nashville in 2017. “He’s very devoted and a real hard worker. He’s got a crazy passion for making music, and it’s really fun to watch...There’s a real broad spectrum in his life musically, so he makes all kinds of stuff and he orchestrates a lot of things. He loves to arrange music and write music. He’s just on his own journey.”

Twain is also mom to pets, including horses and dogs.