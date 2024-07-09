Reba McEntire and Jimmy Fallon Serenaded a Stranger in Extreme Close-Up

Fallon and the Happy's Place star performed an impromptu duet...mere inches from an audience member's face.

It's not every day that you get to be cheek-to-cheek with a country music legend, but that's just what happened to one lucky audience member on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

During an "Audience Suggestion Box" segment from an August 2015 episode, Jimmy Fallon read an inspired proposal from audience member Dan Locker.

"Hey Jimmy, have you heard of close-up serenading? It's when a singer serenades you with a song but stands only inches from your face," read Fallon. "Can you make that happen for me with Reba McEntire?"

Up for the challenge, Fallon called Locker down to The Tonight Show stage and had him sit on a stool. Then he introduced McEntire, who came out from behind the curtain.

The Voice Coach quickly got cozy with Locker, putting her arm around his shoulders. Fallon asked McEntire if she had performed a "close-up serenade" before, which she confessed she hadn't.

Reba McEntire and host Jimmy Fallon during a Suggestion Box skit on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Episode 311 on August 12, 2015. Photo: Douglas Gorenstein/NBC

Reba McEntire and Jimmy Fallon's in-your-face duet

"This will be perfect. There's always a first," said Fallon as he introduced their duet. "Now ladies and gentlemen, Reba and I will perform our brand new song called 'Just Wanna Spend This Moment.'"

Backed by The Roots, Fallon and McEntire started singing their new track — which was just the title over and over again. McEntire delivered her signature powerhouse vocals while showing off her comedic chops.

During their short performance, McEntire nuzzled her nose into Locker's cheek and even played with his hair. Fallon also came in thisclose, with his finger almost in the audience member's eye by the time the song was over.

From Dolly Parton to Barbara Mandrell, and now Fallon, McEntire's collaborations are always cause for a celebration — and with her this close, you'll never have "The Fear of Being Alone."

A Voice Coach since Season 24, McEntire is also set to star in a new NBC sitcom premiering fall 2024, Happy's Place.

Happy's Place will air Fridays at 8/7c. McEntire will also be returning as a Coach for Season 26 of The Voice, which will also premiere this fall on NBC.

"It's lots of fun. I love all genres of entertainment. But the sitcoms are so much fun, cause it's a brand new script every week. And you're just having fun," she told Entertainment Tonight. "It's really hard memorizing dialogue you have to do, but it ain't my first rodeo. I do love it. And it's just playtime. We have a blast with it."

"It's gonna be that heartfelt, fun, funny, laugh at our silliness. But also, [you'll] be touched with the heart in our show."