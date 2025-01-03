Darci Lynne's A Cappella Ariana Grande Cover Redefines Breathtaking (LISTEN)

Strap yourselves in, everybody! Darci Lynne is about to bring you to your knees with her breathtaking a cappella rendition of Ariana Grande's "pov" that is just so good.

2025 is off to a great start, and it's because of stumbling upon gems like this unreal TikTok video. Effortlessly dressed down in a hoodie, the America's Got Talent Season 12 champion takes advantage of the surprisingly atmospheric acoustics in her home kitchen to deliver a vocal performance that will be stuck in your head through the weekend.

“This song🥺🥺🥺🥺,” Lynne said in a caption.

Grande's studio version of "pov" is extremely powerful, and judging by the tenacity of Lynne's a cappella performance, she feels the song's message just as much as Grande does.

Lyrics like, "I wanna love me / The way that you love me / For all of my pretty / And all of my ugly too," clearly resonated with Lynne, who was only 16 years old when she recorded this impressive rendition.

(It's wild to realize just how much better Lynne's gotten as a performer since then, isn't it?)

The clip, originally posted in December 2020, shows just how talented Lynne is when she decides to put her ventriloquism Act aside and let her gorgeous voice fully take center stage. Ever since her viral AGT audition propelled her to stardom, she's proven time and time again that she is capable of being more than "the puppet girl," as she alluded to in a 2017 interview with The Oklahoman.

"I don't really want to be known as just the puppet girl or just a singing ventriloquist," Lynne revealed. "I want to be known as the performer, singer, ventriloquist, actress, Broadway star, all of it. I want to do it all."

Something tells us that as time passes, Lynne will discover she manifested her future quite accurately!

Here's what to know about Ariana Grande's "pov"

Recorded in 2020 and officially released in 2021 as the third single off Grande's sixth studio album, Positions, "pov" was met with high praise from some of the most prominent voices in the industry.

Ariana Grande at Golden Globes First-Time Nominee Luncheon at Maybourne Beverly Hills on December 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California; Darci Lynne appears on America's Got Talent Season 16 Episode 10 "Quarterfinals Results 1". Photo: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images; Chris Haston/NBC

Billboard described "pov" as one that "breaks the mold of a traditional R&B ballad" and called it "a breathtaking show-stopper." The commendations didn't end thereeither, with the outlet calling it "the most elegant — and arguably the flat-out best — deployment of full-on balladry in her catalog to date."

The song performed well on the charts, too, peaking as high as #27 on the Billboard Hot 100 on July 3, 2021.