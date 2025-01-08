AGT Winner Darci Lynne Is Going on Tour! Everything You Need to Know

2025 is shaping up to be a big year for a former America's Got Talent champion!

Darci Lynne just won't slow down, continuing her meteoric rise in the entertainment world that began with one fateful AGT audition. In an exciting December 18 Instagram post, the 20-year-old shared some seriously exciting news: she's hitting the road and embarking on a concert tour this year.

Check out the tour dates for her Up Close and Personal U.S. tour below, and make sure to also catch the announcement made by Lynne and her iconic puppet friend, Petunia.

"We're going back on tour! Cant wait to see you "Up Close and Personal" on the road!" Lynne captioned.

However, it was her and Petunia's adorable announcement that did it for us. We… think Petunia is excited about the upcoming tour.

"Guess what, guys? We're back!" announced Lynne.

"What?" a perturbed Petunia asked. "Ugh, fine."

We're sure there's plenty of time for Petunia to get on board with this news, but something tells us that by the time the first tour dates roll around, Lynne and her entire crew of puppet friends will give fans a spectacle like no other. While Lynne's unbelievable ventriloquist talent will be on full display during the tour, it wouldn't surprise us to see her entertain her fans in a more traditional manner — like singing her heart out.

The Up Close and Personal tour will be a variety show like no other, and if the show is rolling through your hometown, do yourself a favor and pick up a ticket or two. After all, you'll be picking up your jaw from off the floor once or twice during Lynne's performance anyway.

Darci Lynne looks to capitalize on her many talents

Darci Lynne performs during Season 1 Episode 6 of America's Got Talent: Fantasy League Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

The upcoming tour is the culmination of all the hard work Lynne has put into her world-class Act, her singing career, and other impressive talents she harnessed to fulfill her dream of becoming more than just the "puppet girl" that viewers fell in love with during AGT Season 12.

As she embarks on a solo music career, Lynne is trying hard to shed her image as "just" a child ventriloquist. After all, she won Season 12 when she was 12 years old. Lynne turned 20 in October 2024, and now she's about to embark on a nationwide tour. (Life comes at you fast, huh?)

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the star acknowledged that it may be difficult for fans to see her, well, as a grown-up.

"It's crazy for a lot of people," Lynne said. "They all have that 12-year-old in mind whenever my name comes up. And so now it's like, 'Oh my gosh, she's growing up.'"