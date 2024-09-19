Darci Lynne's Slowed Down Transformation of "Ex's and Oh's" Shows Her Masterful Range

What happens when one of the most talented singers in America's Got Talent history intentionally slows it way down? Magic.

In a September 18 Instagram post, AGT Season 12 winner Darci Lynne set aside her world-class ventriloquist skills and delivered a slowed-down a cappella version of the 2014 Elle King hit "Ex's & Oh's" that reminded fans what the 19-year-old is capable of.

"Ex's and Oh's but slowerrrr🤭," Lynne captioned.

The song's infectious beat was consistently in our heads for most of the mid-2010s, and Lynne certainly took a risk by singing it at about a 50 percent tempo of the original version — but she nailed it. (The final 10 seconds of her performance especially highlight Lynne's range and tone — not many singers can sound as smooth as her!)

While fans love seeing what Lynne is capable of with her mouth closed — and with the help of her puppet friends, of course — sometimes a stripped-down take is all people need to realize that when it comes to singing, Lynne is in a league of her own.

In a 2024 interview with PEOPLE, she stressed the importance of proving to people that she can sing without gimmicks.

"I started writing music in quarantine, and it's just something that I've come to be super passionate about," Lynne explained. "Ventriloquism has brought me so far and blessed me with lots of people who have just kept on this journey with me. So, it's important that I show this side of me and show that I can hold my own as a solo artist now, singing with my mouth open."

Moving forward, the talented singer — who is forging ahead as a solo artist in 2024 — is looking to establish herself as a vocalist first and a ventriloquist second.

"My mantra is I don't want to be put in a box or limited in any way," she confessed. "Singing always came first. Singing is what I grew up doing as long as I can remember. And then the ventriloquism came around. Now I'm able to step out and be more confident in my own skin without the puppet. I think it was always kind of meant to go down this road."

Here's what to know about "Ex's and Oh's" by Elle King

Released in 2014 as the lead single from King's 2015 debut studio album Love Stuff, "Ex's and Oh's" immediately drew attention from fans and critics alike thanks to its unique song structure incorporating elements of swing, blues rock, and contemporary pop. Unsurprisingly, the song became incredibly popular in the months to follow.

The song took the top spot on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and #10 on the Hot 100 en route to becoming a radio phenomenon. "Ex's and Oh's" went on to become an international sensation, topping the charts in Iceland and the Czech Republic.