Darci Lynne Hit Her Most Haunting High Notes Yet Covering Radiohead's "Creep"

Even the most hardcore Radiohead fans will be blown away by this cover.

Darci Lynne—best known for winning America's Got Talent thanks to a show-stopping combination of singing skills and ventriloquism talent—has just taken Radiohead's "Creep" to a place we never expected. In a September 6 Instagram post, the 19-year-old showed off what her elite vocals can do with a cult classic hit like "Creep."

"This song is just chefs kiss 🤌🏻," the AGT alum captioned her performance.

Lynne's stunning vocals lift the song to new heights—those high notes are high! This rendition is gorgeous, with a haunting, subdued quality that makes it perfect fall music.

In fact, this performance was so haunting that Lynne scared herself at the end of the performance. It looks like a picture frame fell out of place on the wall beside her, taking the singer by surprise.

Watch the performance for yourself, below. From opera to pop to Radiohead, this video is proof Darci Lynne really can cover anything!

Here's what to know about "Creep" by Radiohead

Released in 1992 as the band's first single off their debut album, Pablo Honey, "Creep" is one of the most-often covered songs on shows like The Voice and AGT. The song was initially viewed as yet another angsty grunge song in the same vein as popular songs from Nirvana and Beck.

After its release, music publication Melody Maker called the single "a stormer, a perfect monster of a malevolent pop song... like all the best pop, it gently strokes the nape of your neck before it digs the bread knife in. Aggression is rarely this delicious."

Although now considered a masterpiece by fans, "Creep"—while recognizable due to the countless covers performed over the years—failed to make an impact on the U.S. Billboard charts. It reached only as high as number-34 on the Hot 100 in 1993, making it the band's most successful song ever (at least as far as Billboard is concerned).

However, that hasn't stopped countless artists from covering the song—with artists like Darci Lynne performing it in a way that not even Radiohead thought was possible.