Darci Lynne's Voice Is Filled with Raw Emotion Covering Sara Bareilles' "Gravity"

The AGT alum delivers a cover that's just as good as the original version.

It sounds to us like Darci Lynne's vocals are officially tour-ready!

On January 15, the America's Got Talent Season 12 champion took to Instagram to once again show how insanely talented she is as a singer. This time, by recording herself on a set of stairs belting out "Gravity" by Sara Bareilles as only she can.

"Will never stop singing this song 😩," she wrote in a caption.

Lynne has her favorite songs to sing, and it shows through her passion when covering them, like the raw emotion pouring through her as she sings "Gravity."

While the 20-year-old keeps her personal life private, based on how Lynne sings lyrics like "Set me free, leave me be / I don't want to fall another moment into your gravity," it's easy to deduce she knows a thing or two about navigating challenging relationships.

The AGT superstar's ability to go from whisper-quiet tones to soaring high notes is one of the best things about her — and it's all on full display in this super-casual performance!

Clearly, Lynne is laser-focused on a career that builds upon the ventriloquist skills she unveiled to the world back in AGT Season 12. While she made a name for herself years ago thanks to her hilarious puppet routine, fans consistently enjoy her impressive social media song covers like this one! (And this one, and this one, and this one…)

Lynne's U.S. tour, Up Close and Personal, is scheduled to kick off on February 15 in Tennessee, with dates scheduled in many cities through June. So, if you thought her timeless performances on AGT were fantastic, you haven't seen anything yet.

Here's what to know about "Gravity" by Sara Bareilles

Released in 2009 as the third single from her debut studio album, Little Voice, "Gravity" became an under-the-radar fan favorite for the singer-songwriter. It's a mesmerizing ballad that speaks to the complexities of relationships.

In 2008, the Washington Post called the song "strong evidence that Bareilles's songcraft may yet warrant the stardom she's attained," and "haunting." Although "Gravity" failed to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, Bareilles still has a few major hits under her belt — like the singalong rocker "Love Song," which spent 41 weeks on the chart, peaking at #4 on March 8, 2008.

Sara Bareilles attends The UNICEF Gala at Cipriani Wall St. on November 28, 2023 in New York City; Darci Lynne Farmer attends the REAGAN Nashville premiere at AMC DINE-IN Thoroughbred 20 on August 25, 2024 in Franklin, Tennessee. Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for UNICEF USA; Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for REAGAN Movie

Longtime fans of the hit NBC series Community are well aware of the impact "Gravity" had on the show — the song was used as the soundtrack to countless tongue-in-cheek romance montage gags.

(Fun fact: Bareilles actually appeared on the show in Season 4 as a hot air balloon instructor!)