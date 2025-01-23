Darci Lynne Could Be a Disney Princess After Epic A Cappella Medley of Impressions

Darci Lynne captivates fans in so many ways as a singer, ventriloquist, and… Disney princess? It's true!

On January 22, the former America's Got Talent champion took to Instagram to show off her latest musical triumph. Fans already know Lynne's a world-class performer about to embark on a nationwide concert tour, but they may not know that she may have a future as an animated princess.

"Disney princess medley, let's go!" the 20-year-old said before launching into three beautiful impressions of some of the most popular characters ever, all while singing the iconic songs linked to those princesses.

First, Lynne transformed into Rapunzel from Tangled, singing "I See the Light" with her hand over her heart, singing with as much passion as we've ever seen from her. She didn't stop there, though. Next up, she channeled Ariel from The Little Mermaid, singing "Part of Your World" in a way that would make Halle Bailey proud.

Finally, she gave the people what they wanted and performed "For the First Time in Forever" as Anna from Frozen — while hitting some difficult high notes — to cap off the unbelievable medley. Oh, and she did all of this while casually sitting in her car.

"I think I'll always have the dream of being a Disney princess 🥹," Lynne captioned.

Well, it's safe to say that if she keeps up her career trajectory, she may actually live that dream one day. She's come a long way from the bright-eyed 12-year-old who stole viewers' — and Judges' — hearts with her witty ventriloquism Act during AGT Season 12. Still, it's clear that she has a knack for pulling off pitch-perfect Disney princess impressions. We still think about her on-point Snow White vocal transformation from December 2024!

As she prepares for her upcoming concert tour, Lynne is coming into her own and it couldn't come at a better time. The star is on track to dominate 2025.

How did Darci Lynne get into ventriloquism as a child?

Darci Lynne Farmer attends the REAGAN Nashville premiere at AMC DINE-IN Thoroughbred 20 on August 25, 2024. Photo: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for REAGAN Movie

While millions know Lynne from her time on AGT and are well aware of her breathtaking singing talent, not many know how she got introduced to ventriloquism in the first place. As it turns out, it was basically a happy accident! In a 2019 interview with Pennsylvania-based Valley Ledger, Lynne peeled back the curtain on the moment that changed everything for her.

"I had been doing these beauty pageants with this girl for a while and her talent was ventriloquism," she explained. "I had never seen it before and it was the coolest thing I had ever seen. I wanted to try it and I was so mesmerized and intrigued. I asked her for tips and pointers then I just went home and I'd do it around the house, in the bathroom mirror. I'd teach myself the basics and watch YouTube videos of past ventriloquists, but no — I didn't know that just getting into it and trying it would lead to all of these amazing opportunities. I just thought it was fun and I didn't know this was the path I was headed on."