Torrey DeVitto Reunited with TV Fiancé, Nick Gehfluss, at Her Real Wedding (DETAILS)

The Chicago Med, Fire and P.D. First Responders Don't Let Anything Stop Them | One Chicago | NBC

Torrey DeVitto’s recent Michigan wedding doubled as a mini Chicago Med reunion!

How to Watch Watch the Season 10 premiere of Chicago Med on Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on NBC.

In an October 9 Instagram carousel shared by Chicago P.D.’s Marina Squerciati (who served as one of DeVitto’s bridesmaids), fans got a glimpse of the special day. In fact, longtime One Chicago fans can spot a very special wedding guest: Nick Gehlfuss, who played the bride’s on-screen love interest on Chicago Med until Devitto left the series in Season 6.

DeVitto married director Jared LaPine in September. The two are expecting their first child later this year.

"Torrey's Wedding Weekend, Part One: The Rehearsal Dinner! @torreydevitto #michiganisforlovers #weddingphotography #rehearsaldinner #torina #michiganwedding #saugatuck #ohwhatanight #chicagomichigancrossover," Squerciati captioned.

Gehlfuss, who starred as Dr. Will Halstead for the first eight seasons of Chicago Med, managed to grab a photo with the bride-to-be during the rehearsal dinner. The two were beaming as they took advantage of this special moment.

Halstead and DeVitto’s Natalie Manning famously endured one of the wildest rollercoaster relationships ever. From attempting to be “just friends” to dealing with a wedding-day kidnapping, their love story is one for the record books. (Thankfully, nobody was kidnapped during DeVitto’s wedding weekend!)

Thankfully, Halstead and Natalie ended up together in the end when DeVitto made a surprise return in the Season 8 finale, which was Gehlfuss' final episode as Halstead before he exited the show.

"I feel like I left the show on such a good note — it was just time to move on and time to go and time to grow, really," DeVitto told The Hollywood Reporter. "But it was always one of those things where I knew that if they asked me back, I would enjoy going back. Because, I mean, I love my cast so much. And especially, you know, Nick Gehlfuss and I had such an intense storyline together for six years."

Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), Owen (Ari Morgan), and Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) appear in a scene from Chicago Med, Season 8 Episode 22. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

She continued, "I wasn’t expecting this call at all, but when they did call me and told me what the premise of the storyline was going to be, and that I would be coming back to support Nick and his journey on his way out, it was just a no-brainer for me."

When speaking to Variety in 2023, Gehlfuss explained his decision to leave the show after eight seasons.

"It was a difficult decision, but ultimately, I felt I’d taken Dr. Halstead as far as I can go with him. I think that comes down to a creative part of you, or the energy or spirit you have that you’re either built for a very long time with one person or not," Gehlfuss revealed. "I am attracted to the profession for the variety in it, and eight years is a long time. It’s two college degrees! I’m joking now that I basically have a doctorate in television."

Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) appear in a scene from Chicago Med, Season 8 Episode 22. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

We’re sure DeVitto was thrilled to be reunited with her co-star one more time — and as it turns out, Gehlsfuss was far from being the only beloved One Chicago alum to attend the big wedding!

S. Epatha Merkerson also attends Torrey DeVitto’s Michigan wedding

Squerciati’s adorable collection of Instagram photos revealed another special guest: Chicago Med’s S. Epatha Merkerson! The Emmy-winning actress, who fans know as Sharon Goodwin, could be spotted in various pictures with a smile a mile wide — and our favorite is the adorable selfie with Merkerson sandwiched between Squerciati and DeVitto.

It’s safe to say that DeVitto’s guest list was impressive, and it just goes to show how much of a family the cast is outside the One Chicago universe. The chemistry between the characters on-screen comes from them all being very good friends in real life!