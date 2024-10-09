Is Goodwin Going to Be OK on Chicago Med?

As the longtime cornerstone of Chicago Med, no one likes the idea of Goodwin being in danger.

Season 10 of Chicago Med has been chaotic as the closure of a nearby hospital has led to massive shake-ups at Gaffney Medical Center.

Between layoffs, malpractice lawsuits, and new physician dram, Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) has had her work cut out for her as Gaffney's director. Despite the patient overflow and disruptive staff changes, Goodwin has been holding strong at the helm of everything. But in Season 10, Episode 3 ("Trust Fall"), that changed. Here's what happened:

Sharon Goodwin received a troubling death threat on Chicago Med

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Goodwin has dedicated all her energy to ensuring Gaffney stays afloat while taking on the patient overflow from a neighboring hospital. She has even scrubbed up for the occasion — lending her assistance wherever she can. After hiring a new co-chief for the E.D. and conducting massive layoffs, Goodwin received an update from Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) that they'd hit patient capacity that day. As Goodwin set out to temper frustrations among patients waiting for help, Maggie handed her a letter. The sender addressed the letter to Goodwin but sent it to the E.D. for some reason.

While catching up with Washington about the administrative chaos, Goodwin absentmindedly opened the letter and was shocked. Inside, she found a crudely scribbled note that read: I'm going to put a knife to your throat and watch you bleed out! Goodwin was floored after reading the troubling note, wasting no time flagging the concern to hospital security.

"You have no idea who sent this?" a Gaffney rep asked her.

"No," Goodwin explained. "I mean, we have an occasional angry patient; we've let some staff go. There's been a lot of people who weren't happy."

As security asked Goodwin to provide a list of employees she laid off, Washington asked them how often death threats escalate. The board assured him they were taking the matter seriously and even offered Goodwin the opportunity to work remotely during the investigation. But Goodwin refused to be intimidated into going M.I.A. during such a critical time for the hospital.

"Dennis, I can't effectively run this hospital from my living room," Goodwin shrugged them off. "Look, I've done this job a long time. I've pissed off a lot of people. It comes with the territory. So I appreciate your concern, but unless there's more to discuss, I'd really like to get back to it."

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Goodwin spent most of the episode doing just that — getting down to business and pulling strings with hospital board members to postpone elective surgeries so her team could catch up. Goodwin had little time to think of death threats while tackling the parade of ambulances backed up at her hospital — but after successfully swaying the board, she was able to head home after a long, stressful day of work.

Goodwin kept a clear head on her shoulders the entire shift, but as she wandered to her car in the Gaffney parking lot, she frequently checked her surroundings with concern. After a car lock went off, she jumped with fear, shrugging off the jolt and heading to her car.

Goodwin may be in the clear for now, but someone somewhere out there has a deep-seated grudge against Gaffney's director. Was the death threat sent by an angry patient or a pissed-off employee who got the boot? Goodwin has been Med's anchor for so long that Chi-Hards dread the idea that Goodwin may be in grave danger.

Find out what happens to Goodwin next by watching Season 10 of Chicago Med on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC or stream episodes the next day on Peacock.