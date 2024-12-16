Susan Boyle Takes "O Holy Night' to Another Level Backed by a Children's Choir

'Queer Eye' Fab 5 Reveal What REALLY Goes On In Their Group Chat!

You don't have to wait until December 25 to let the Christmas spirit in. One listen to Susan Boyle's mesmerizing cover of "O Holy Night" will do the trick.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent on NBC and Peacock.

In 2010, Boyle took the stage on the UK-based Alan Titchmarsh Show with a beautiful rendition of one of the most beloved hymns ever. If Boyle hadn't already risen to stardom after her viral Britain's Got Talent audition in 2009, this performance would've put her on the map!

Watch Susan Boyle's divine "O Holy Night" performance here.

When considering Boyle's tone and range, it's almost like "O Holy Night" was written for her. The America's Got Talent alum showed grace, poise, and power with every beautiful word she sang.

Boyle singing "O Holy Night" a cappella would've been enough to get us all misty-eyed. Still, the legendary vocalist went one step further, adding a harpist and a full backing children's choir takes this rendition to another level.

When host Alan Titchmarsh asked her what she makes of all the positive public response to her viral singing journey, Boyle was adorably humble:

"Thank you all for your support and you've all been very kind," she said while blowing a kiss to her fans.

"O Holy Night" remains one of Boyle's greatest songs in her repertoire, as she also performed the holiday hymn for a 2010 performance of "O Holy Night,"

Susan Boyle performs during Season 1 Episode 1 of America's Got Talent: The Champions. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Boyle's faith-based performances hit on a different level, possibly because they're so deeply intertwined with her beliefs. In a 2014 interview with The Christian Post, she revealed to fans just how much her faith has driven her throughout her career.

"My faith is incredibly important to me on every level," Boyle explained. "It gets me through those moments of self-doubt and also allows me to understand that this gift of my career, later in life, is from a higher power."

All it takes is hearing the unbelievable high notes Boyle hits during "O Holy Night" to convince you that a higher power is fueling her!

Here's what to know about "O Holy Night"

Written by poet Placide Cappeau in 1847, "O Holy Night" is derived from Cappeau's poem Minuit, chrétiens, penned a few years earlier. In 1855, English composer John Sullivan Dwight wrote the English version with a more distinct melody than the original hymn.

The song's timeless theme and popularity means that countless artists besides Boyle have covered the song, including Mariah Carey, Lauren Daigle, Josh Groban, and Celine Dion. While no version of "O Holy Night" has cracked the mainstream Billboard Hot 100, versions of the track have charted on the Holiday 100 over the years.

Groban's "O Holy Night" currently sits at #96 on Billboard's list of the Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs.