Josh Groban's Christmas Music: Album, Songs, Where to Listen

Josh Groban, who's appearing on Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry on NBC, has lent his majestic voice to a number of holiday classics over the years. His 2007 album is a perennial yuletide favorite, and you can also find him on soundtrack and singles from the Christmas season. Check out his full Christmas discography, below. Groban's holiday tunes are available wherever you stream music.

"O Holy Night"

After he performed it in concert, a recording of Groban singing "O, Holy Night" was released as a single in 2001 and on the concert album in 2002.

"Believe"

For the 2004 movie The Polar Express, about a young boy who travels to the North Pole and meets Santa Claus, Groban recorded the song "Believe," which was available on the soundtrack. "When it seems that we have lost our way, we find ourselves again on Christmas Day," the lyrics read.

Josh Groban during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1860 on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Noël

In 2007, Groban recorded an album (Noël) of Christmas songs with the London Symphony Orchestra and Magdalen Choir. Released later that year, Noël was an instant hit. The track listing on the standard version is as follows:

"Silent Night" "Little Drummer Boy" "I'll Be Home for Christmas" "Ave Maria" "Angels We Have Heard on High" "Thankful" "The Christmas Song" "What Child Is This?" "The First Noel" "Petit Papa Noël" "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear" "Panis angelicus" "O Come All Ye Faithful"

A year later, Groban's first greatest hits album included a Spanish version of "Silent Night," "Noche de Paz."

For the album's 10th anniversary in 2017, Groban released a Deluxe Edition of Noël with four new songs, plus "O, Holy Night" and "Believe." The new additions were:

"White Christmas" "Christmas Time Is Here" "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)"

"Do You Hear What I Hear?"

Just this year, Groban returned to the holiday genre, teaming up with the band The War and Treaty to record "Do You Hear What I Hear?"

“I’ve been enraptured by Michael and Tanya’s voices ever since I first heard The War and Treaty. We first met during the charity concert Stand Up for Heroes, and it’s where I learned of their incredible story and service to our country. We pledged that we would find the right song to collaborate on and we’re so excited to sing a Christmas song we’ve all loved since we were little," Groban said of the new recording, per Broadway World. "We wanted to give it a new and fresh interpretation, and I love what came out of it. Singing with them is an experience I’ll always cherish, and hope everyone loves it as much as we did in the studio.”

