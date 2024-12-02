Halle Bailey Sounds Like Heaven Sent Singing One of Mariah Carey's Hardest Songs

At This Point in the Broadcast: Seth's Family Shares What They're Thankful For

Halle Bailey is taking requests — and she's knocking it out of the park!

One of our favorite things about the host of NBC's upcoming A Motown Christmas is how relatable she is. When she's not spending quality time with her adorable son, she's wowing fans by uploading impressive vocal covers of some all-time iconic songs. Take November 26, for example. Bailey took to Instagram to share a breathtaking version of Mariah Carey's "My All" that will leave you breathless.

"This is a really hard song to sing but i tried cause yall asked ⛅️😭what should i sing next ❤️," she captioned.

It's a stunning performance. Bailey easily hits Carey's trademark high notes as she floats through "My All" in an impressively casual way. The song is one of Carey's most challenging tracks to sing due to its complex structure and unreal high notes, but Bailey performs it with ease.

Her falsetto tone is perfect, and Bailey's runs are truly special. Carey herself would be proud.

It's official: the star of The Little Mermaid is taking fan requests and fully intends to blow her fans away. Who knows what the 24-year-old has planned next?

Here's what to know about Mariah Carey's "My All"

Released in 1997 as part of Carey's sixth studio album, Butterfly, "My All" is a ballad in every way. The Latin-music-inspired track is regarded as one of the singer's underappreciated classics despite its massive commercial success — but that's what happens when an artist releases so many hit songs!

"My All" spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, topping the chart on May 23, 1998. It's one of 19 number-one hits Carey has had over her illustrious career.

Halle Bailey attends an intimate dinner celebrating the launch of the evian x Humanrace by Pharrell Williams limited-edition “Fountain of Youth” bottles on November 12th in Los Angeles, CA; Mariah Carey arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special on October 6th, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images; Benjamin Askinas/Penske Media via Getty Images

A Motown Christmas airs this December on NBC

In just a few weeks, Bailey will join forces with one of the most influential artists in history for a Christmas-themed television event. She and Smokey Robinson will co-host the 2-hour special, A Motown Christmas, premiering Wednesday, December 11 at 9/8c on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock. An encore presentation will air on December 17. It's just one of many holiday specials viewers can catch on NBC and Peacock over the next month!

The highly-anticipated special will feature performances from some of the most exciting artists of the day, including Ashanti, Andra Day, BeBe Winans, Jamie Foxx, JoJo, October London, mgk, Pentatonix, Jordin Sparks, and the cast of the Broadway show MJ The Musical. There will also be performances from Motown legends Gladys Knight, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, and the Temptations. In other words, it's an absolutely stacked lineup of artists with Motown grooves in their musical DNA.

In addition to hosting A Motown Christmas, Bailey will treat viewers to a medley of songs celebrating music icon Diana Ross and the Supremes. If you thought Bailey wowed in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid, just wait. You haven't seen anything yet!