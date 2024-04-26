Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Reba McEntire & Lauren Daigle Duetting "Back To God" Will Literally Lift Your Spirits
The Voice Coach and Christian music singer sound like magic together.
This song will lift you up, then bring you to your knees.
The Voice Coach Reba McEntire performed her hit song "Back To God" at the 2017 ACM Awards, and was joined by vocalist Lauren Daigle for a powerful duet. They'd recently released the version as a single, which went to the top of the US Christian charts.
About "Back to God" by Reba McEntire
The best known version of the song is McEntire's from her 2017 album of Christian music. However, it was originally recorded by Randy Houser in 2008.
“I had to make it different because [Houser's version] was so good,” McEntire told Rolling Stone. “So we got it on there, but it’s a great song! Everybody was saying, ‘Oh my gosh, we need this, we need this song right now.’ Well, we’ve always needed this song.”
She described it as a song about fellowship and God bringing people together.
“I think this album really helped... keep me busy on something that is good and positive and healing, which music is,” McEntire told The Oklahoman about the album. “These songs of faith and hope, that's what you gotta have when you're going through bad times — and good times. You gotta have faith and hope to carry you through each day.”
The lyrics to "Back to God" by Reba McEntire
Oh have you looked around
Have you heard the sound
Of Mama's cryin'
Or do you turn away
When you see the face
Of the innocent dyin'
In these darkest days
Are you not afraid
That it's too late
You gotta get down on your knees, believe
Fold your hands and beg and plead
Gotta keep on praying
You gotta cry, rain tears of pain
Pound the floor and scream His name
'Cause we're still worth saving
Can't go on like this and live like this
We can't love like this
We gotta give this world back to God
Have you lost a love?
Do you feel like givin' up?
Has your heart been broken?
Are your kids okay?
Will they come home safe?
Do you lie there hoping?
You can make a wish, you can knock on wood
Oh it won't do no good
You gotta get down on your knees, believe
Fold your hands and beg and plead
Gotta keep on praying
You gotta cry, rain tears of pain
Pound the floor and scream His name
'Cause we're still worth saving
Can't go on like this and live like this
We can't love like this
We gotta give this world back to God
You gotta get down on your knees, believe
Fold your hands and beg and plead
Keep on praying
You gotta cry, rain tears of pain
Pound the floor and scream His name
'Cause we're still worth saving
Can't go on like this and live like this
We can't love like this
You can hope the best
Make a wish
The only answer is
We give this world back to God
Oh, give it back
