Reba McEntire & Lauren Daigle Duetting "Back To God" Will Literally Lift Your Spirits

This song will lift you up, then bring you to your knees.

The Voice Coach Reba McEntire performed her hit song "Back To God" at the 2017 ACM Awards, and was joined by vocalist Lauren Daigle for a powerful duet. They'd recently released the version as a single, which went to the top of the US Christian charts.

Check it out the amazing performance here.

About "Back to God" by Reba McEntire

The best known version of the song is McEntire's from her 2017 album of Christian music. However, it was originally recorded by Randy Houser in 2008.

“I had to make it different because [Houser's version] was so good,” McEntire told Rolling Stone. “So we got it on there, but it’s a great song! Everybody was saying, ‘Oh my gosh, we need this, we need this song right now.’ Well, we’ve always needed this song.”

She described it as a song about fellowship and God bringing people together.

“I think this album really helped... keep me busy on something that is good and positive and healing, which music is,” McEntire told The Oklahoman about the album. “These songs of faith and hope, that's what you gotta have when you're going through bad times — and good times. You gotta have faith and hope to carry you through each day.”

Reba McEntire appears on The Voice Season 25 Episode 14; Lauren Daigle arrives at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Photo: NBC; Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

The lyrics to "Back to God" by Reba McEntire

Oh have you looked around

Have you heard the sound

Of Mama's cryin'

Or do you turn away

When you see the face

Of the innocent dyin'

In these darkest days

Are you not afraid

That it's too late

You gotta get down on your knees, believe

Fold your hands and beg and plead

Gotta keep on praying

You gotta cry, rain tears of pain

Pound the floor and scream His name

'Cause we're still worth saving

Can't go on like this and live like this

We can't love like this

We gotta give this world back to God

Have you lost a love?

Do you feel like givin' up?

Has your heart been broken?

Are your kids okay?

Will they come home safe?

Do you lie there hoping?

You can make a wish, you can knock on wood

Oh it won't do no good

You gotta get down on your knees, believe

Fold your hands and beg and plead

Gotta keep on praying

You gotta cry, rain tears of pain

Pound the floor and scream His name

'Cause we're still worth saving

Can't go on like this and live like this

We can't love like this

We gotta give this world back to God

You gotta get down on your knees, believe

Fold your hands and beg and plead

Keep on praying

You gotta cry, rain tears of pain

Pound the floor and scream His name

'Cause we're still worth saving

Can't go on like this and live like this

We can't love like this

You can hope the best

Make a wish

The only answer is

We give this world back to God

Oh, give it back

