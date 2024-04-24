Reba McEntire Holds Hands with Her 6-Year-Old Mini-Me Son as Her 1996 ACMs Date

Anya True Channels Her Inner PERFORMER Covering "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" | Voice Playoffs

McEntire and her then-little one, Shelby, proudly took on the red carpet together.

Reba McEntire has had a mini-me since the '90s!

When the "Fancy" singer attended the Academy of Country Music Awards back in 1996, she brought along her adorable 6-year-old son, Shelby. On the red carpet, McEntire sported voluminous hair, while Shelby wore a suit, and the two proudly held hands.

See the precious throwback moment later down in this post.

Reba McEntire wishes her son Shelby a happy 34th birthday

Fast forward to 2024, and Shelby is all grown up. On February 23, McEntire gave her son a shoutout on his 34th birthday, and the resemblance between the two is uncanny with their bright red hair.

''I sure feel a lot better today than I did 34 years ago! :) From the first second I found out I was pregnant, up to today, this child is one of the biggest blessings of my life. Thank you, God for letting me experience being a mama. I love you, Shelby, with all my heart mind and soul. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,'' McEntire wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of them posing together.

Reba McEntire and her son attend the 31st Academy of Country Music Awards April 24, 1996 in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: Barry King/Liaison

Who is Reba McEntire's son, Shelby Blackstock?

Shelby Blackstock was born in 1990, and his father is race car driver Narvel Blackstock. Shelby took after his father and has raced at the US F2000 National Championship, the Pro Mazda Championship, and the Indy Lights (via Closer Weekly).

McEntire is a super proud mama. In a 2022 interview with People, she revealed how she raised Shelby to be a well adjusted and grateful person.

"When we would play games or cards, I'd never let Shelby win. He wouldn't have learned anything that way. I always told Shelby, 'I'll always love you, but I want other people to like you. So don't be a little jerk. Don't be a spoiled brat,'" she told the outlet. "A lot of people have told me you would never know [he] had been blessed with the life he was given."

"I'm very proud of him. He was a kid who had ADHD and could barely read in school, and now he's read 10 books this year. He's always trying to improve and do better. His daddy did a great job too," she added.

She continued: "Shelby is a gift from God to me. We're very close. I was a very self-centered person to a degree before Shelby. But then there's a little character who you are given the job to protect and nurture and love and teach, so all the attention's not on you anymore."