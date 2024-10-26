Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, or a repeat? Here's the details on the October 26 episode.

Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, October 26, 2024? Host and Musical Guest

The 50th season of Saturday Night Live is off to a smashing start, with four back-to-back episodes delivering viral sketches and surprise cameos — including the return of SNL alums Maya Rudolph, Dana Carvey, and Andy Samberg to play Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff alongside Jim Gaffigan's Tim Walz and Bowen Yang's J.D. Vance in the 2024 election-themed cold opens.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

For Season 50, SNL's also welcomed three new faces to its cast, Emil Wakim, Ashley Padilla, and Jane Wickline. And the September 28 premiere marked another Studio 8H first, when comedy icon Jean Smart made her hosting debut.

Return Hosts Nate Bargatze, Ariana Grande, and Michael Keaton crushed their episodes — we still can't get the Domingo version of "Espresso" out of our heads from Grande's viral sketch — alongside incredible Musical Guests like Jelly Roll and Billie Eilish.

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, October 26, 2024?

No.

NBC will re-air Jean Smart's episode, as the cast and crew take a beat before the November 2 show.

After Smart's musical monologue, her episode featured hilarious sketches like "Textbook Writer" and a commercial parody of "Spirit Halloween." Singer Jelly Roll even made a sketch appearance in the cut-for-time "Blonde Dragon People."

Jean Smart and Marcello Hernandez during the "I Love Lucy" sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 1 on September 28, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Who's hosting Saturday Night Live next week?

John Mulaney, with Musical Guest Chappell Roan.

It'll be Mulaney's sixth time hosting SNL, after being a writer on the show from 2008-2013. It's "Pink Pony Club" singer Chappell Roan's SNL debut.

SNL is celebrating 50 years with a three-hour special

The show will mark a half century (!) of boundary-pushing live comedy with a star-studded special set to air on Sunday, February 16 from 8-11 p.m. E.T. on NBC.

How do I get tickets to Saturday Night Live?

Check out all of the info on how to enter the SNL ticket lottery to experience an episode live in Studio 8H. The SNL ticket lottery is held in the month of August every year.

Missed out on the 2024 ticket lottery? There's still an opportunity to request standby tickets. For more info, head over to our SNL standby ticket guide.

Maya Rudolph Andy Samberg Jim Gaffigan and Dana Carvey as Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, Tim Walz, and Joe Biden during the "Family Feud Election 2024 Cold Open" on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 3 on Saturday, October 12, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

How can I watch old episodes of Saturday Night Live?

All 50 seasons of SNL are available to stream on Peacock anytime.