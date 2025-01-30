John Legend's Poodle Petey's Fur Is Nearly Bursting at the Seams in Mailman Costume

Somehow, John Legend's poodle just got even cuter.

On January 30, Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, shared a video for the couple's pet food business, Kismet, and it's just too adorable not to fawn over. For years, fans have been obsessing over Petey, the giant poodle, and in this video, the big guy is dressed like a mailman. In fact, he may be the sweetest mailman anyone's ever seen.

"Stop, oh my gosh, who's the most handsome mailman?" Teigen asked Petey before showering him with plenty of attention — and kisses.

Petey was fully decked out in puppy mail-delivery gear, from the iconic blue uniform to an official doggie-sized United States Postal Service baseball hat. The oversized pup also somehow looked fluffier than ever. At one point, when Petey looked up into the camera with his beautiful eyes, he didn't even look real!

See John Legend's poodle look oh-so-cute dressed as a mailman here.

There's something about Petey's fur nearly causing his costume to burst at the seams, which is unapologetically Petey — he's just that cute.

John Legend reveals the reason behind starting a pet food company

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen (with their dogs Penny & Petey) during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1965, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Dog parents everywhere will be happy to know that the couple's dog food brand, Kismet, is now available for delivery through one of the world's most well-known online pet retailers. Not bad for a company just formed last year.

In a 2024 interview with PEOPLE, Legend explained why he and Teigen decided to dive headfirst into the pet food industry.

"We've been pet parents for so long, and this is so core to who we are, and to the way our house is, and just who we are as people that we felt like, 'Let's do this one together,'" Legend said. "That was our first experience parenting together. And of course, we love dogs, we love food, we love the culture and community around dogs and being a pet parent. And we thought, why not? Let's create our own dog food and create a brand that celebrates dog culture and community and connects pet parents around the country."

Ultimately, the above Instagram video of Petey and Teigen serves as a much-needed moment of brevity for Legend and his family, who have been going through some heartbreaking times this week. On January 26, Teigen revealed that she, Legend, and their four kids said goodbye to Penny, their three-legged French bulldog.

The family's loss came just weeks before Legend is set to return to The Voice for Season 27 after a one-season absence.