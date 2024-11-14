John Legend's Huge Poodle, Petey, Is Precious Wagging His Fluffy Tail for a Treat

Travis Fimmel's Friend Blended In Perfectly with the Cast of Dune: Prophecy on the Red Carpet

It's official: John Legend has reached max-level Dog Dad status.

In an adorable November 13 Instagram post for Legend's dog food brand Kismet, the Grammy winner showed off a video of himself as the man of the hour. It was puppy feeding time in the Legend household, and his four dogs couldn't wait to dig in!

"Special delivery," Legend told the camera. "They know what time it is!"

Immediately drawn in by the promise of delicious treats, Legend's four pups were in full tail-wagging glory as they waited to be fed. It was such a cute moment. We have to hand it to the former (and future) Coach of The Voice — he knows how to keep his dogs happy!

The four dogs Legend shares with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, are Pearl, the basset hound; Penny, the French bulldog; Petey, the poodle; and their little mutt, Pebbles.

The most famous of the pups is Petey, who's gained a lot of social media popularity over the years due to his looks: he's an oversized, fluffy lovebug of a dog. Whether he's salsa dancing with Teigen in the kitchen or just hanging out on set with Jimmy Fallon, Petey never fails to capture the hearts of fans.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen launched their pet food brand in 2024

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen (with their dogs Penny & Petey) during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1965, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Legend's family is famously large, with countless pets to go along with their four picture-perfect kiddos — so in a way, starting Kismet was the natural next step for the couple!

"We have four kids, we have four dogs. It was time," she confessed during the couple's (and Petey's!) May 3 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I'm obviously very invested in the food world, so this is just a natural extension of it. and it's been so great. It's really fun."

In a May 2024 interview with PEOPLE, Legend said that starting the business made sense because long before they were parents to their beautiful children, they were pet parents first and foremost.

"We've been pet parents for so long, and this is so core to who we are, and to the way our house is, and just who we are as people that we felt like, 'Let's do this one together,'" Legend said. "That was our first experience parenting together. And of course, we love dogs, we love food, we love the culture and community around dogs and being a pet parent. And we thought, why not? Let's create our own dog food and create a brand that celebrates dog culture and community and connects pet parents around the country."