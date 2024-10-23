John Legend Cuddled His Fluffy Poodle, Petey, While Wearing a Matching Sweater (PIC)

It's official: Fans can't get enough of John Legend's gigantic dog, Petey!

On October 21, the Coach of The Voice took to social media to share a sweet candid photo of himself and his giant poodle, Petey. As fans would expect, the two — who are already incredibly photogenic to begin with — look like they're in heaven as Legend gives Petey some well-deserved neck scratches.

"Have you listened to My Favorite Dream yet? It's the go-to bedtime album for both my dog children and human children," Legend captioned.

We must admit: it's an adorable way for Legend to promote his new children's music album (currently streaming everywhere) and show off his loveable pet at the same time.

To up the ante even further, both dog dad and dog are matching — Legend is rocking a seriously comfortable-looking fuzzy, honey brown robe while Petey is sporting his usual fluffy fur of the same hue. It's a monochromatic dream sequence captured in a photo.

Petey is quickly becoming the darling of Legend and Chrissy Teigen's social media accounts. Earlier this month, Teigen shared an Instagram video featuring her and Petey salsa dancing together — and yes, of course, the pup had all the moves!

The Legend household is overflowing with kids and dogs these days. Legend, Teigen, their four children — Luna, 8; Miles, 6; Esti, 1; and Wren, 1 — and their four dogs all under one roof make for a packed house. In fact, the dog parents' love for their pups inspired them to create their own pet food company earlier this year: Kismet.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Legend explained the decision to go into the dog-treat biz:

"We've been pet parents for so long, and this is so core to who we are, and to the way our house is, and just who we are as people that we felt like, 'Let's do this one together,'" Legend said. "That was our first experience parenting together. And of course, we love dogs, we love food, we love the culture and community around dogs and being a pet parent. And we thought, why not? Let's create our own dog food and create a brand that celebrates dog culture and community and connects pet parents around the country."

John Legend returns to The Voice in 2025

Of course, when Legend isn't busy running a pet food business or touring around the world for millions of fans, he's one of the most popular Coaches in the history of The Voice — and the star makes his return in Season 27. Season 26 has been conspicuous by his absence, but fans only have to wait a few more weeks to see Legend in a Coach's Chair once again!

Of course, Legend won't be the only fan favorite returning to the country's best singing competition series. All eyes will be on Adam Levine as he makes his long-overdue return to the show, joining Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini for what will surely be one of the most cutthroat, competitive, and memorable seasons yet.

Season 27 is slated to premiere in 2025, and Season 26 is still going strong — catch the latest episodes every Monday and Tuesday on NBC!