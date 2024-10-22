How Many Steals Are on The Voice Season 26? All the Steals So Far

Jaylen Dunham and Jan Dan's Smooth Duet of "For Once in My Life" | The Voice Battles | NBC

Each Coach has a certain allotment of Steals during the Battle rounds. How are they going to use them?

The Voice Season 26 Battles have officially begun, and Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé have some difficult decisions to make. As fans know, this round pits two Artists on the same team against each other; they'll duet a song picked by their Coach, and in the end, the Coach decides who stays and who goes home.

But it's not so black and white. Each Coach has two Steals they can use during the Battles. This means that when an Artist is eliminated from one team, the others Coaches have the option of "stealing" them for their own. It's a strategic, dramatic move, especially when multiple Coaches try to steal the same Artist, which happens more often than you think.

Below, read more about the Steals this season on The Voice, including a breakdown of them all so far.

How many Steals are on The Voice Season 26?

Each Coach has two Steals during The Voice Season 26 Battles. This means after all the eliminations and Steals, the Coaches' respective teams will be whittled down to just nine Artists.

All the Steals on The Voice Season 26 Battles so far:

Below, see a comprehensive recap of all the Steals that happened during The Voice Season 26:

Kiara Vega and Mor Ilderton on The Voice Season 26 Episode 7. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Song choice: "Iris"

Who got stolen? Mor Ilderton was snatched up by Team Gwen after Kiara Vega won her Battle.

"I just had to steal Mor," Stefani said. "I just got this feeling like, 'I know what to do with that guy.' My favorite thing about Mor's voice is it just has a unique, raspy, undone tone. When you hear music out there, his voice feels like what's happening now in the world."

Sloane Simon and Sydney Sterlace on The Voice Season 26 Episode 7. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Song choice: "Birds of a Feather"

Who got stolen? Sloane Simon ended up going over to Team Bublé after Sydney Sterlace won this Billie Eilish sing-off. “Sloane has a great voice, angelic, sweet tone, great pitch, great control,” Bublé said. “People are going to really love her. She’s a pop star in the making.”