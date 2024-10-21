Why Gwen Stefani Stole "Unique" Mor Ilderton at the Literal Last Second

It's not often a celebrity willingly gives out their personal phone number on national TV...

It's not often a music industry titan willingly gives out their personal phone number on national TV, but then again, Battles-related guilt is a real thing on NBC's The Voice. While he was forced to choose Kiara Vega over Mor Ilderton during the first night of Battles on Monday night's episode, Coach Michael Bublé gave the latter a hearty hug and his digits, encouraging Ilderton to stay in touch.

"Thank you for everything," Ilderton said, in what he believed to be his final words of parting. "The advice that I've gotten from you, how much I've learned... God is so good."

Before he could leave the stage, however, the contestant received quite the pleasant surprise when Gwen Stefani pressed her Steal button.

"I just had to steal Mor," Stefani said. "I just got this feeling like, 'I know what to do with that guy.' My favorite thing about Mor's voice is it just has a unique, raspy, undone tone. When you hear music out there, his voice feels like what's happening now in the world."

Given the fact that Ilderton was no longer going home, The Voice Host Carson Daly tore up the piece of paper containing Bublé's digits. "It was the wrong number, anyway," he joked.

Vega and Ilderton sang in the final Battle of the night, going head-to-head over a cover of "Iris," the 1998 classic off the Goo Goo Dolls' sixth studio album, Dizzy Up the Girl. Bublé said he paired the two contestants together because he felt like it was "age appropriate ... an 18-year-old [Vega] and a 20-year-old [Ilderton] breaking into the world together."

As for how he landed on "Iris" for their Battle duet, Bublé explained, "I think this song is unique and it deserves to be sung by two people that are as unique as you both are."

The ensuing performance was so powerful that returning champion Reba McEntire needed to break out a tissue and dab tears from her eyes. Since she was too overcome with emotion at that moment, Snoop Dogg was first to offer up feedback: "That was an amazing performance. The way y'all worked together on those parts sounded like you were in love with each other. It sounded that good. Kiara, I love the way you stay in pocket, but you can raise when you need to. Mor, I love your tone. I don't even know who you sound like. You sound like you."

"Kiara, you've got a beautiful voice and you just own the stage," echoed Reba. "Mor, you're so different. You're a stylist. I like your raspy voice. I love the way you looked at the audience."

"Wow, Kiara," Stefani continued, "there were moments where your voice was just stunning. You have great stage presence and competence. Mor ... your intensity onstage, your stage presence, your rasp... you're just very unique."

Snoop abstained from choosing a favorite, while Reba and Gwen both voiced their support for Ilderton. But Coach Bublé went with his gut, and Vega became the Battle's victor.

"The decisions are impossible," lamented Bublé. "It's not a joke. I honestly picked Kiara because of her potential. She's got a great voice, she doesn't sound like any other girl. I think the music industry might not know that they're missing a piece of the puzzle — and that she's it."