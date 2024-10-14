John Legend's Huge & Fluffy Poodle, Petey, Can Salsa Dance — Kind Of

Petey may be the best dancer in the family!

Usually known for being the fluffiest, cutest poodle around, John Legend's dog, Petey, actually has a secret talent: He can salsa dance! (Well, kind of.)

We'll let you be the judge. In an adorable October 12 Instagram post for Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen's pet food company, Kismet, Teigen showed off a clip of herself and Petey salsa dancing together. And you know what? Petey's got some moves! It really doesn't get any cuter than this, people.

Watch Teigen and Petey dancing together here.

While Petey is understandingly following Teigen's lead, the giant pup is keeping up surprisingly well. Also, props to Pearl, their basset hound, for admirably trying to join in on the fun.

Legend has a big, happy family, with countless pets and children in the home at all times. Between their four children (Luna, 8; Miles, 6; Esti, 1; and Wren, 1) and four dogs (Petey, Penny, Pearl, and Pebbles) starting a pet food company was the natural next step for the couple. The pair launched Kismet earlier this year.

In a May 2024 interview with PEOPLE, Legend said that starting the business made sense because long before they were parents to their beautiful children, they were pet parents first and foremost!

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen (with their dogs Penny & Petey) during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1965, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"We've been pet parents for so long, and this is so core to who we are, and to the way our house is, and just who we are as people that we felt like, 'Let's do this one together,'" Legend said. "That was our first experience parenting together. And of course, we love dogs, we love food, we love the culture and community around dogs and being a pet parent. And we thought, why not? Let's create our own dog food and create a brand that celebrates dog culture and community and connects pet parents around the country."

John Legend returns to The Voice in Season 27

Of course, when Legend isn't busy running a pet food business or touring around the world for millions of fans, he's one of the most integral Coaches in the history of The Voice — and the star makes his return in Season 27.

John Legend appears in The Voice Season 25 Episode 9. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Of course, Legend won't be the only fan favorite returning to the country's best singing competition series — Adam Levine will make his long-overdue return to The Voice as well, joining Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini for what will surely be one of the most cut-throat, competitive, and fun seasons yet!

Season 27 is slated to premiere in 2025 — but luckily for fans of The Voice, Season 26 is currently underway and can be seen every Monday and Tuesday on NBC.