An Actual Bear Got Into John Legend's Dog Treats in Amazing Video

Well, here's something you don't see every day.

How to Watch Watch the Season 26 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Just a few months ago, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for two reasons: to show off their absolutely adorable dogs ("That was the cutest thing I've ever seen in my life," Fallon declared after receiving a hug from their humongous poodle, Petey) and to talk about their latest venture, Kismet, a pet food/lifestyle company that is very near and dear to pet lovers like Legend and Teigen.

The couple pride themselves on using the highest-quality ingredients in Kismet dog food, but there may be such a thing as the treats being too fresh! In a July 22 Instagram post shared by Teigen, a customer revealed that an honest-to-goodness bear got into their most recent Kismet delivery, and the video footage is equal parts crazy and oh-so-cute!

RELATED: John Legend's Youngest Son Wren Literally Fell Over While Playing a Toy Piano (VIDEO)

"Wow! Word about Kismet has gotten out to the bear community," Legend joked on his Instagram stories on July 23.

(The next step for Legend's and Teigen's venture: investing in bear-proof packaging. The next step for bears everywhere: figuring out how to leave five-star reviews.)

Why John Legend and Chrissy Teigen started a dog treat company

Legend's family is famously large, with countless pets and children in the home at all times. When asked by Fallon why they started the company in the first place, Teigen explained that it just felt right.

"We have four kids, we have four dogs. It was time," she confessed. "I'm obviously very invested in the food world, so this is just a natural extension of it. and it's been so great. It's really fun."

In a May 2024 interview with PEOPLE, Legend said that starting the business made sense because long before they were parents to their beautiful children, they were pet parents first and foremost.

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen (with their dogs Penny & Petey) during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1965, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"We've been pet parents for so long, and this is so core to who we are, and to the way our house is, and just who we are as people that we felt like, 'Let's do this one together,'" Legend said. "That was our first experience parenting together. And of course, we love dogs, we love food, we love the culture and community around dogs and being a pet parent. And we thought, why not? Let's create our own dog food and create a brand that celebrates dog culture and community and connects pet parents around the country."

The duo has done just that.

Legend returns to The Voice for Season 27, and judging by a recent set photo shared by fellow returning judge Adam Levine, he's excited to get back into the swing of things. Legend will be searching for his elusive second Voice title in what is gearing up to be one of the best seasons ever!