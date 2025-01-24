John Legend Belting "La Vie en Rose" with Opera Singer Pretty Yende Is a Dream Duet

The Best Show-Stopping Saves and Steals from Last Season | The Voice | NBC

Recently, John Legend sang the world-renowned French song "Le Vie en Rose" alongside one of the most talented opera singers on the planet.

During his January 23 appearance at the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025 — a star-studded charity concert event in France — Legend teamed up with the famous South African opera goddess, Pretty Yende, for a moment neither artist will ever forget.

Yende summed it up perfectly with her caption: "A dream duet with @johnlegend, a dream come true 🌹🤍✨."

Legend went down to his lower vocal register for this one, and it was a beautiful contrast to the jaw-dropping high notes Yende was belting out. Opera duets can sometimes be tricky for singers, but in this case, both artists' voices effortlessly complemented the other.

For years, the 39-year-old Yende has performed at some of the most prestigious opera houses in the world en route to becoming arguably the premier vocalist in the industry. We're more than just a little bit jealous of the fans in attendance. They genuinely were a part of history that night!

At this point, this duet has to be considered one of the very best of Legend's impressive career. As talented as he is as a solo artist, magic happens whenever he collaborates with the biggest names in the industry.

It's one of the most unique performances we've ever seen from Legend, and it serves as the ultimate preview for the kind of ride he'll take fans on when he returns to The Voice for Season 27, premiering February 3 only on NBC.

Legend joins a star-studded cast: Kelsea Ballerini, Adam Levine, and defending champion Michael Bublé round out the Season 27 Coaching lineup.

Here's what to know about "La Vie en Rose"

Originally released in 1947 by French artist Édith Piaf from her album Chansons Parisiennes, "La Vie en Rose" literally translates to "life in pink" — a play off the phrase "seeing life through rose-colored glasses."

Countless artists have recorded their own version of the track, from Bing Crosby to Lady Gaga. Ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Billboard declared "La Vie en Rose" as one of "the most famous songs to ever come out of France."

The song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998.